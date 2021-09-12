Since the first collaborative Neighborhood Picnic in 2016, Barnett Chapel, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, and Zion Lutheran Church have been working to reach out and show Christ's love in a tangible way. The neighborhood picnic was one way to do this.

Members, friends and attendees began inviting people door-to-door, by word-of-mouth, personal invitation and general promotion of the event. The invitations have spread across the city, but mostly to our neighbors nearby. It has been a joy and blessing as these neighboring churches work together. Friendships blossomed, and as retired Pastor Noah of Barnett Chapel has said, “We are building community, collaboration and fellowship."

This year the churches will provide fried chicken from Chicken Express, sides from several vendors and hotdogs on the grill for the kids.

Church members are bringing desserts to share in the tradition of church gatherings. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 with a Worship Service under the pavilion in Carver Park at 820 Webster Ave., Kerrville. Mt. Olive and Zion Lutheran Church will lead songs of worship. Pastor Noah Diggs, of Mt. Olive, will share the sermon. The meal begins at noon, followed by games.

From the picnic planning committee: “It's an opportunity to be part of something bigger than yourself and see God in your community. Churches are buildings but God's grace is everywhere and we want people to experience it.” We look forward to including more churches in this fellowship event.

The event will feature free food, great music and loads of fun for all. We look forward to meeting future friends and having fun with current friends as we share time together praising God.