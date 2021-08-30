By The Numbers this week might best be described as a football history lesson and geography trip all rolled into one read.
Football first, concerning Tivy and week one opponent Dripping Springs, but only the last decade (for the geography trip that comes after).
Since 2011 Dripping Springs is 71-43 against the competition which includes non-district tilts with the Antlers. Tivy is 84-38 over the same time span. The Tigers own five straight playoff trips while Tivy’s was cancelled last season after 23 in-a-row.
In terms of double-digit wins, the Antlers have five – or half a decade’s worth during the last 10 years. Dripping Springs shows two.
What Dripping Springs does show better in is growth, not only school-wise but city-wise as well. Of course, the two are mutually related in accordance to the community’s growth, which is totally connected to Austin’s tentacles stret-ching Westward, Eastward, Northward and Southward.
According to United States census figures, Dripping Springs’ estimated growth between 2010 and 2020’s figures (which are yet to be officialized) was to be 219 percent, or 5,708.
Not shabby for a once-small Texas backroads town that only incorporated back in 1981 and saw its first population certification holding at 1,033 in 1990. By 2000 the citizenry was at 1,548 which was almost a 50-percent raise. In 2010 the number of residents was 1,788 which meant just over 15-percent growth.
Kerrville’s increase went from 17,384 in 1990; to 20,423 in 2000; was 22,347 in 2010; and estimated to be 23,754 once all figures are in from the latest census count. The largest percent of increase is a shade over 17 percent for 2000.
Of course, school districts extend well beyond city limits and into subdivisions which dot the hills between Dripping Springs and the surrounding area. As those have grown, so too has the once-small Class 1A school. (this was before the UIL shuffled classifications seven years ago and turned 6-Man to 1A, and the dominos tumbled all the way up to 6A). More about old districts, new districts, and commonalities with Tivy in another few lines.
Dripping Springs ISD of today, according to the district’s website, serves approximately 7,400 students between one high school, two middle schools and four elementaries. KISD handles approximately 4,950 students, also based on latest website info, through Tivy and Hill Country High School, plus two middle schools -- BT Wilson Sixth Grade Campus and Hal Peterson – and four elementaries at Starkey, Tom Daniels, Nimitz and Tally.
Now, back to that reference of Dripping Springs once being just a small country town with a small country school district: The number of schools (60) and largeness and smallness of all is a testament to how Dripping Springs has boomed. Tivy, meanwhile, located on what some folks might refer to as the ‘frontier’ has been joined with 39 district foes throughout UIL realignments over 50 previous seasons. The key figure being 50 because that is as far back as my own personal stash of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football mags extends and which I used for researching today’s BTNs. I bought my first one off the rack at Guess’ Dry Goods and Groceries in my hometown of Rogers back in 1971.
Tivy and Dripping Springs even cohabitated in 2016-2018 while members of 26-5A. That was until UIL officials split 5A into Division-I and Division-II for more competitive football purposes. Dripping Springs is part of 12-5A D-I. With an ADA of 2,144, Dripping Springs is the third largest school. Of course, the Antlers and Tigers snuggle up for competition in all other sports as 26-5A members.
Tivy and Dripping Springs have had common competitive football interests – mostly in different eras -- when it comes to Buda Hays, Boerne, Fredericksburg, Lockhart, Kyle Lehman, Marble Falls, New Braunfels, New Braunfels Canyon, Seguin, SA Harlandale, SA McCollum, San Marcos, and Smithson Valley.
Other districts Dripping Springs has been part of attest to its growth.
The list shows -- minus the ones already mentioned: Austin Crockett, Austin Lanier, Austin LBJ, Austin McCallum, Austin Reagan (no longer exists in name), Austin Travis, Belton, Blanco, Bandera, Brady, Burnet, Bastrop, Buda Johnson, Comfort, Cedar Park, Cedar Park Vista Ridge, Del Valle, Elgin, Georgetown, Georgetown Eastview, Giddings, Hutto, Ingram, Johnson City, Killeen, La Grange, Llano, La Vernia, Leander, Leander Rouse, Leander Vandergrift, Lampasas, Liberty Hill, Lake Travis, Marion, Manor, Pflugerville, Pflugerville Connally, Pflugerville Hendrickson, Sabinal, Stockdale, SA Randolph, SA Cole, SA Veterans Memorial, Smithville, Texas School for the Deaf, and Wimberley.
Tivy’s district football foes over the same 50 years shows: Alamo Heights, Boerne Champion, Cuero, Crystal City, Converse Judson, Carrizo Springs, Del Rio, Del Rio San Felipe (before consolidation with Del Rio), Floresville, Gonzales, Medina Valley, Pleasanton, SA East Central, SA Southside, SA South San West Campus (closed), SA Madison, SA Sam Houston, SA Fox Tech (no longer has a football program), SA Burbank, SA Kennedy, SA Memorial, SA Brennan, SA Southwest, Schertz Clemens, Schertz-Cibolo Steele, and Uvalde.
