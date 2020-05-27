Charges upgraded to murder

Following the death of a July 2019 assault victim, charges against the suspect in the case have been upgraded to murder.
According to Lt. Mary Krebs, of the Kerrville Police Department, Louis Earl Vaughn passed away at a nursing care facility in San Antonio in April.
Krebs said Vaughn had remained unconscious since the July 10 assault in which Alexander Scott Haley was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
“On May 18, 2020, the 216th Grand Jury was presented with the new information pertaining to Vaughn’s death and it was determined that Haley’s charge would be upgraded to murder,” Krebs said. “Haley has remained in custody since the date of his initial arrest and will now be held on a $250,000 bond.”
Haley was arrested on July 10, hours after KPD officers arrived at the scene of the assault and discovered Vaughn at 8:12 a.m.
“Upon arrival, a known homeless man was found severely injured and it was determined he was the victim of an aggravated assault,” KPD Sgt. Chuck Bocock said in July. “The victim was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center, where he was later air-lifted to University Hospital.”
According to Bocock, Haley was identified as the suspect four hours later in the park below the area of the assault. “At approximately 12:30 hours, Alexander Scott Haley, who is also known to be homeless, was located in Louise Hays Park,” Bocock said. “The officer’s investigation showed that Haley was involved in the assault and he was subsequently arrested.”
Murder is a first degree felony and punishable by imprisonment for a term of not more than 99 years or less than 5 years. In addition to imprisonment, a fine can be imposed not to exceed $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.