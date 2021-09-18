The Kerrville Folk Festival Board of Directors recently announced changes in the 49th Festival coming up in October.
“As a result of the ongoing uncontrolled spread of Covid-19 in Texas and after consultation with a group with expertise in medicine and risk-planning, the Kerrville Folk Festival Foundation Board has decided to limit the duration and capacity of the upcoming Kerrville Folk Festival planned for Oct. 1-11,” a written statement read.
The Festival will now occur on two consecutive weekends, Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-11 at the Threadgill Theater. A limited number of tickets will be sold for each day.
Unfortunately, all mid-week events are cancelled. Eleven-day ticket holders will be contacted directly with an offer to a refund for the mid-weekdays.
All shows will be live-streamed for those who are not able to attend in person.
As previously planned, all attendees (except for children under 12) must provide proof of being fully vaccinated to attend. Children 3 plus will be asked to wear a mask outside their home camp.
“This was an incredibly difficult decision for the Foundation Board. Like you, we were all looking forward to gathering with our Kerrville family and sharing the music and community that makes the Festival special to so many of us.
But the health and safety of the Festival family, the town of Kerrville, and our friends and loved ones back home had to be considered.
We hope and believe that we’ll be able to safely gather in larger numbers in May next year,” the board statement concluded.
“As we create structure around this new configuration, there are numerous adjustments we are making. We are committed to fairness and safety as we create another magical Kerrville experience. Inevitably, some decisions will not suit everyone, so we ask for your understanding and trust that we are doing the best we can in inordinately challenging times.
If there are questions you would like to add to the FAQ, send a note to info@kerrvillefolkfestival.org and we will post updates on our website and in emails to keep you informed.
