Kerr Arts & Cultural Center will host a “Beginner’s Cooper Foil Stained Glass Workshop” on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The class is limited and registration is $130, which includes all the tools needed for the class.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Kerr Arts & Cultural Center will host a “Beginner’s Cooper Foil Stained Glass Workshop” on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The class is limited and registration is $130, which includes all the tools needed for the class.
Instructor Rienna Novy, of Fairie Gleann Glass, will teach the following skills during the workshop:
• The basics of pattern preparation;
• Glass cutting techniques;
• Cooper foil construction;
• Soldering a stained glass panel.
Students will complete a copper foil project and there will be four projects to choose from.
No skills are needed for this class, which is a great way to discover is stained glass is something you would be interested in before making the investment in tools.
Please wear work clothes and an apron if you have one.
For more information, visit www.kacckerrville.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.