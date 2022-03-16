The Kerrville City Council received a glowing report of the city’s recent audit, approved a partnership with a local vendor to operate a peddle-powered boat for cruises on Knapp Lake, and heard requests to continue hosting Zoom meetings now that COVID-19 numbers have dwindled, last week at its regular March 8 meeting
Financial Audit
Julie Behrens, director of finance for the City of Kerrville, began by explaining to council members the city’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report audit was being presented for informational purposes and that highlights would be shared during the presentation and that the final audit was completed by a third party and no council vote to approve would be necessary.
“So, we are not asking for approval tonight, just acceptance that we have delivered that report to you,” Behrens said. “It has been audited and helped prepared by an external audit firm, as always, and we will be presenting that to you tonight.”
BKD CPAs & Advisors, an independent auditing firm contracted by the city, conducted the audit, which Behrens said included a team that consisted of a firm partner, an audit manager and multiple BKD staff members, who have been working with city staff since August.
Dan Barron, a BKD partner, was introduced to give the audit overview. Behrens said Barron has 25 years experience, and works with the firm’s National Public Sector group, providing audit services to public sector, nonprofit and higher education clients.
“He has a detailed understanding, of course, for governmental accounting, including single audits, which we were fortunate not to have to do this year,” Behrens said. “Next year, with ARPA, we will have to do a single audit. And he also has a lot of knowledge about retirement plans, which is a big part of our financial presentation.”
Behrens said Barron served on two special review committees for the Governmental Accounting Standards Board and also served on the American Institute of CPAs for the state and local government audit guide, among other accomplishments.
“So, when we present our Excellence in Financial Reporting Award, he actually sat on the committee reviewing those reports nationwide,” Behrens said.
Barron said the creation of the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report is a big endeavor.
“It is a very comprehensive document and it takes a lot of work,” Barron said. “I definitely want to acknowledge your staff for working with us on that.”
Barron said he was going to present the audit results and the required communications on specific items.
“On the audit results, we have issued an ‘unmodified’ or ‘clean’ opinion on the financial statements,” Barron said.
He explained that term “unmodified” was very good and that it basically indicated that the audit did not require any change to the ACFR submitted by the city’s finance team.
“So if you had a ‘modified’ opinion, you would have a disclaimer or a negative opinion. Unmodified means a clean opinion. That’s the kind of opinion you want,” Barron said.
Barron said BKD reviews all city transactions, to include cash and investment accounts, ARPA funding and long-term debt.
“We send out third party confirmation, so we do confirm those balances,” Barron said. “And, we do test valuation on those investments. As was mentioned, we did receive some ARPA funding that wasn’t spent, so we made sure it was recorded as unearned revenues.”
Barron said his firm also reviews pension and employee benefits funds.
“We do test those assumptions to make sure they are reasonable,” Barron said. “We do make sure there is no management bias in those and that all those estimates are reasonable.”
Barron said the City of Kerrville financial reporting is in compliance with GASB and that all information on the city’s financial statements is properly disclosed.
Overall, Barron said the audit did not reveal any material weakness, significant deficiencies or any other noncompliance issues related to governmental standards.
“All-in-all, it was a clean audit and no findings to report here,” Barron said.
Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia asked what would be an example of a material weakness or significant deficiency.
“A material weakness is a deficiency in internal control, where you could potentially have a material misstatement of the financial statements,” Barron said. “If you identify a deficiency, it goes through an evaluation process. It’s either a deficiency, where we would just communicate with management. It could be a significant deficiency, which is more severe than a deficiency, but not as severe as a material weakness.”
Place 3 Councilperson Judy Eychner said “It’s sounds like we got an A-plus.”
“Yes, A-plus. It’s very good,” Barron said. “It’s a really clean audit.”
Barron gave a quick overview of the city’s revenue and expenses, including the city’s pension plan with Texas Municipal Retirement System, which indicated a current $4.97 million balance earning at 6.75 percent interest.
He identified a balance of $11.54 million “unassigned fund balance” in the general fund, which he said was a savings that had increased $1.545,588 over last year and equates to 38.67 percent of the city’s overall general fund expenditures.
Barron said sales tax revenue for the City of Kerrville has increased two years in a row.
He also explained that some GASB standards would be changed next year, including how lease obligations would be reported.
George Baroody complained that he only had one day to review the audit report.
“While you could certainly move to adopt this report as you should, or whatever you are doing, I would ask that you maybe give citizens an opportunity to come ask you guys questions after they were able to review it at a future meeting,” Baroody said.
Baroody questioned how streets as assets and the depreciation of those streets were being reported, saying as he reads it the streets are depreciating faster than the city is investing in them.
He then questioned Barron on how the financial report and audit was presented.
“First, just as a reminder, we are not asking for approval of the financial report,” Behrens said. “Again, our door is always open if you have specific questions, but these are externally and internally, extensively prepared financial reports that we’re very confident in and we’re just basically giving them to you today.”
Behrens also explained to Baroody that the depreciation on streets is reported correctly and has been modified from past years.
“So, you are going to see a higher depreciation expense for a period of time, because we depreciated them for the remainder of their useful life, based on their value,” Behrens said. “So, you are going to see that flatten out as those go away.”
Behrens also said that Baroody was incorrect in his assumption that streets paid with debt funds were not being depreciated accurately.
“As far as depreciating streets before debt is paid, that is not correct,” Behrens said. “When the asset is completed, that’s when we actually put it in on the books as an asset.”
Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia then asked if Behrens had any specific slides to provide council regarding the city’s assets.
“It’s pretty standard practice to present highlights of this report, specifically due to the size of it,” Behrens said. “We could present it in detail, but that would need to be in a different setting than this for time reasons.”
Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia then questioned Behrens on reporting for assets on streets, buildings and vehicles and expenses related to those assets.
“I don’t know exactly what you are asking me, but if you are asking me if that is what it says I would have to have more information with me,” Behrens said.
He continued to press her on the matter.
“Every piece of equipment is depreciated individually over its own useful life,” Behrens said. “So, if you are buying a lot of things new, then you are going to have the beginning of an asset and you also have to think that when we begin a construction on a new building, which we didn’t have this year, but a street is a good example. You have that street that is brand new, now you have 20 years to depreciate that, whereas a vehicle may only have three to four. When you are looking at the total depreciation, you are combining all those things together.”
She said she was not sure if that answered Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia’s question, but invited him to meet with her privately to discuss any further questions he may have.
“What’s really hard about this is we get our agendas on Fridays and I try my best to be prepared for these meetings as possible and I was only able to review this report since yesterday, because that’s when it came online,” Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia said. “So, I have no problem with the acceptance of the report, it’s just that this is the time for us to consider it and bring our questions and comments and for the public to do the same. It’s really kind of hard to move forward with that when we really haven’t had time to look at it.“
Behrens said the delivery of the document was consistent with the historical distribution of materials for the city.
“Again, it’s not an approval matter, but if you need something explained within that, I’m happy to do that,” Behrens said. “I meet with people on a regular basis. I take phone calls from citizens on a regular basis, so if you have specifics, I’m super happy to talk to you about that.”
With that, council voted 5-0 to accept the ACFR and audit.
Watercraft at Knapp Park
Council gave the green light to a “peddle-powered boat cruise” to be operated by Hill Country River Rat Inc. that will be offered locally at Knapp Park and for City Manager E.A. Hoppe to be authorized to finalize the agreement with the vendor.
Parks & Recreation Director Ashlea Boyle said the boat is powered by 12 paddle stations, which are connected to two power wheels and is navigated by a trolling motor.
“It would be operated by a captain and a first mate and would be available by reservation for cruises along the river,” Boyle said. “Operation times would be seasonally during daylight hours only.”
Boyle said several council members attended a “test cruise” several months ago.
She said the cruises would take place long Nimitz Lake, using Knapp Park as a docking station. The location is along Guadalupe Street.
“Staff is supported by this proposal and has been working with Hill Country River Rat for the past several months on getting deal points,” Boyle said.
Those deal points agreed upon include:
• Exclusive use of non-motorized, pedal-powered water craft at Knapp Park;
• Must comply with Texas Water Safety Act in regards to safety protocols and all other federal, state and local laws, regulations and ordinances;
• Insurance is required;
• Adequate staff and training requirements;
• Requirement to maintain the area in a neat and orderly condition;
• Licensee is responsible for maintaining equipment and in a manner to prevent and/or correct safety issues at the sole cost of the licensee;
• Identifiable uniforms are required for staff;
• Licensee fee of 5 percent of gross revenues during the initial term. Fees subject to increase to no greater than 20 percent for renewal or future terms.
“These are terms comparable to licensing agreements we already have,” Boyle said.
She said Hill Country River Rat, Inc. officials have requested permission to construct a wrought iron fence to store the boat when not in use.
She said the request has been approved by her department and development services and is requesting approval for the fence improvement by council.
Eychner asked if the fence and the boat operations would hinder use of the boat ramp and park, to which Boyle advised it would not.
“We’re not restricting access there (boat ramp),” Boyle said.
Blackburn asked Boyle what she liked about the project.
“It’s supported by Kerrville 2050 and that’s our job is to execute Kerrville 2050 in the action items,” Boyle said. “And this provides an opportunity that us, as an organization, are not currently able to provide and that’s why we enter into public-private partnerships for organizations to provide extended services that we do not offer.”
Clarkson asked if the city would be liable for any damages to the boat while it is being stored on city property.
City Attorney Mike Hayes assured council that the final agreement would make sure the city is protected.
“We will make sure that is iron clad, that they are accepting that liability,” Hayes said.
Hughes asked if only groups of 12 would be sought.
“We prefer 12 people, but I can move the boat by myself, but I need a driver,” James Wright, owner of Hill Country River Rat, Inc. said. “So as far as peddling the boat, it is really simple.”
He said that the boat will be equipped with security cameras and that he understands that the liability of the boat is solely his.
“I’m really excited about it because I am really for the use of Nimitz Lake,” Blackburn said.
Wright said he is hoping to be up and running by April 1, added that the boat itself has amenities such as bluetooth accessibility and LED lighting.
“It’s pretty cool. It’s like a mountain bike in first gear,” Wright said. “It’s not a workout. The biggest thing I have a problem with is getting people to slow down, because it is so easy to move.
Council voted 5-0 to authorize Hoppe to finalize the contract with Wright.
Zoom usage
At the request of Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia, council discussed the possibility of using the Zoom video and audio conferencing software on a permanant basis.
Guillermo Garcia, executive director for strategic initiatives, said the City of Kerrville implemented the use of hosting Zoom meetings out of necessity due to the the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since March of 2020, Guillermo Garcia said, city staff have facilitated hosted 41 Zoom meetings and have hosted 112 callers to those meetings.
“That averages out to 2.7 callers per meeting,” Guillermo Garcia said. “To break that down a little further, we have seven meetings in which we had five or more callers, 15 meetings with zero callers and 19 meetings with five or less callers.”
Guillermo Garcia said the cost of hosting these Zoom meetings is estimated at $14,800 per year.
Guillermo Garcia said that since the Zoom option was going to be temporary, they have worked with existing equipment, but if the move was going to be permanent, the city would have to purchase new equipment and change the broadcast format to be routed through Zoom, which they have not done thus far.
He said security is always an issue, so there would be costs involved in providing that security and avoid “Zoom Bombing,” where individuals have hacked the broadcast in other cities.
“So, staff does not recommend the use of Zoom going forward, due to cost, usage and added support and the fact that council chambers continues to be open where citizens can come in and participate,” Guillermo Garcia said.
Councilperson Garcia said he made the request on behalf of citizens.
“As I explained whenever I requested this agenda item to be on our agenda is because, some citizens have approached me and said Zoom has been beneficial for them,” Councilperson Garcia said. “Being able to call in from the comfort of their home or their office or wherever they are.”
Councilperson Garcia asked if the city was going to be renewing the Zoom subscription anyway, saying that staff used the software to host virtual meetings.
Guillermo Garcia said city staff does not use Zoom, but rather GoToMeeting. Zoom, he said, has specifically been used for council meetings.
“So, at this point in time, unless we absolutely have to, we will not continue the (Zoom) subscription,” Guillermo said.
Councilperson Garcia asked if council meetings could be broadcast in GoToMeeting, to which Guillermo Garcia said security issues would be an issue for a public broadcast.
City Manager E.A. Hoppe added that if Zoom council meetings were going to continue, more staff would be necessary.
Blackburn said he finds the process cumbersome and taxing on staff.
“I find it interesting that it is not used in the U.S. House or Senate. It’s not used by the Texas Legislature. It’s not used by the county commissioners. It’s not used by the KISD Board,” Blackburn said. “We used it because we were trying to give people access during that unusual time of COVID.”
Eychner said she was waiting to see the numbers indicating use.
“That’s what I wanted to see, and the numbers just don’t support it,” Eychner said.
Guillermo Garcia said that if pandemic issues arose again, the city might return to Zoom, if needed.
Baroody was the only speaker signed up to address the agenda item.
Baroody accused city staff of responding to the request for the agenda item by finding a way to “shoot it down.”
He called the convenience of Zoom a benefit, “however small.”
Baroody said he didn’t know why someone didn’t put a pencil to it and see how to make it happen, although the cost was already estimated at $14,800 annually.
Other business
• Council approved Resolution No. 12-2022, which reduces the number of members on the City of Kerrville Code Review Committee from 15 members to 12.
• Ordinance No. 2022-14 passed by a vote of 5-0 on the first reading, amending Chapter 26 “Buildings and Building Regulations,” Article XI “Building Board of Adjustment and Appeals” of the Code of Ordinances by decreasing the membership of regular members and amending the membership qualifications for the board.
If passed on a second reading, the ordinance will define membership to five regular members and two alternate members appointed by the Kerrville City council.
A minimum of four of the three regular members should be experienced in at least one of the following areas: architect or engineer; electrical contracting; building construction, mechanical contracting (HVAC); pluming contracting, fire protection or a real estate professional.
• Ordinance No. 2022-11 was approved by all council members on second reading, changing the speed limit to 50 miles per hour on Highway 173 from Loop 534 to the Comanche Trace entrance.
• Ordinance No. 2022-12, which prohibits the use of “engine brakes” or similar devices inside the city limits, was passed on second reading by a 5-0 vote of council.
• After multiple revisions and discussions, a public hearing was held on Ordinance No. 2022-02 amending Chapter 60 of the Code of Ordinances, known as the “Zoning Code.” The ordinance and its changes were then approved on first reading by a unanimous vote of council.
Consent Agenda
Under the consent agenda, council unanimously approved:
• A resolution appointing Election judges for the general and bond election to be held May 7, with said judges being provided by the Kerr County Election Officer;
• Approved the minutes for the Feb. 22 council workshop;
• Approved the minutes for the Feb. 22 regular council meeting.
Presentations
• Captain Jeremiah Romack, of the Salvation Army, was presented with a Kerrville Kindness Award by Blackburn for their services to the community, as well as specifically for their efforts in providing shelter during the recent winter storm.
• Blackburn issued a proclamation recognizing March 2022 as “Texas History Month,” with members of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Rita Arket, chapter treasurer; Betsy Drapela, historian and GayNell Wells, first vice president, present for the event.
• Dr. Kendall Young, Claudia Richner and Christa Lovett were honored for serving “Faithfully and Dutifully” on the City of Kerrville Recovery Community Coalition, as their terms have expired.
