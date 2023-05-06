by Richard Lee

 With just over a month left in the 88th Regular Session, the Conference Committee on HB1, the budget, held its first public meeting as legislators begin the work of aligning the House and Senate spending plans.  Led by Senate Finance Committee Chair and Houston Senator Joan Huffman and House Appropriations Chair Representative Greg Bonnen of Friendswood, the two promised a friendly process that will result in a budget that works for the state.  "We have many, many shared priorities, big important issues that we need to resolve for the state of Texas," said Huffman.  "We have a great group here that I'm certain will be able to work through these issues and come up with a fabulous budget that's great for Texas."  While the two proposals are very close in terms of actual numbers, the major obstacle to an agreement will be how to deliver $15 billion worth of property tax cuts.  

