Governor Greg Abbott announced last week the appointments of four local leaders to key positions within state government.
Gilberto Salinas, executive director of the Kerr Economic Development Corporation, was named to the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority.
The MVCPA assesses the scope of motor vehicle crime in Texas and supports a statewide law enforcement network through grants, auto theft reduction initiatives, education and public awareness.
Salinas is a member of the board of the International Economic Development Council and a member of the Texas Economic Development Council. He is also a recipient and member of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers 2021 by Consultant Connect. Additionally, he is a CARE Partner at Paredes Elementary School and a Ring Coach at Powerhouse Boxing Academy. Salinas received a bachelor of arts in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and a master of arts in communication from the University of Texas Pan American – Edinburg, and completed Certified Economic Developer training by the International Economic Development Council.
Salinas has agreed to serve through Feb. 1, 2027.
UGRA
Austin Dickson, executive director of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country; Diane McMahon, retired from the aerospace community; and Blake Smith, owner and executive director of Camp La Junta have all been reappointed to serve on the Upper Guadalupe River Authority.
The UGRA is responsible for control, storing, preservation and distribution of the waters of the Upper Guadalupe River and its tributataries.
Dickson is a member of the Kerr County Historical Association and the Rotary Club of Kerrville. Dickson received a bachelor of arts from Texas Christian University and a master of science in public policy from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
McMahon was an Experiment Support Scientist and Payload Integration Manager for the Space Shuttle and International Space Station programs. She is a trustee on the Guadalupe-Blanco River Trust, a collector for Upper Guadalupe River Authority's ongoing Summer Water Quality program, and a life member of the Galveston Bay Foundation. Additionally, she is active as a Master Naturalist and Master Gardener, and previously, served on the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District board. McMahon received a bachelor of science and master of science in biological sciences from the University of Houston, Clear Lake.
Smith is a member of the American Camping Association, and member and past president of the Camping Association for Mutual Progress. He is currently on the board of directors of the Arcadia Live theater foundation. He is the former president and member of Hunt ISD Board of Trustees and Kerrville Public Utility Board, as well as the board of the Our Lady of the Hills High School. Smith received a bachelor of arts in biology from Trinity University.
All three will serve terms set to expire Feb. 1, 2027.
