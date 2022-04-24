Angelo State University's chapter of the Alpha Chi national honor society recently inducted 20 new members for the spring 2022 semester during a ceremony in the Houston Harte University Center, including Alexia Perez of Kerrville.
Alpha Chi is one of the nation's most prestigious honor societies that is open to students majoring in all academic disciplines. To be eligible, students must rank in the top 10 percent of seniors at their college or university, or in the top 7.5 percent of juniors.
Perez is majoring in Psychology at Angelo State.
