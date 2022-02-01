The Center Point Lions Club will host a Chili Dinner Saturday, Feb. 5, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Center Point High School Cafeteria.
The proceeds of the fundraiser will benefit two local high school seniors with $1,000 scholarships, as well as provide support to the Texas Lions Camp for handicapped children and many other worthy community projects.
The event will also feature a silent auction that includes many items donated by local businesses, hand-made arts and crafts, and baked goods donated by local residents. There will also be a drawing for a $100 VISA Gift Card.
The cost to attend the event is by donation.
