The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has formally established a search committee to find the chamber’s next President and CEO, after Walt Koenig accepted a position in San Angelo and resigned the position here in March.
Rachel London, vice-president andchief operating officer of the chamber, is serving as the interim CEO during this time period.
“We are thankful for Walt’s leadership and the energy and relevancy he brought to our organization and business community,” said Tim Rye, chairman of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce. “The search committee is excited to find the perfect fit for the very large shoes he left to fill, as well as fresh perspective and ideas to take us to the next level.”
The chamber’s presidential search committee is comprised of chamber members with a broad representation of Kerrville’s business community.
The committee is seeking highly-qualified individuals through regional, state and national chamber/job board resources to apply for the organization’s permanent president and CEO position.
The presidential search committee members are:
• Sue Tiemann, committee chair, Brinkman Preferred Properties;
• Michael Anglin, ARTIFEX42 Advertising & Design;
• Brian Bowers, Centennial Bank;
• Allison Bueche, Kerrville Public Utility Board;
• Shawna Fahrenthold, Alamo Colleges;
• Justin Foster, Community First National Bank;
• Tim Rye, Chamber chairman, Peterson Health;
• Kerry Sutton, Hill Country Telephone Coop.;
• Mindy Wendele, Families & Literacy.
To find a copy of the full job description and criteria for the position, go to the chamber’s website at kerrvilletx.com under its job postings.
This position is open until filled, and applicants are encouraged to apply by May 20.
Applicants should submit by providing a cover letter, resume and a list of references to kcocsearch@gmail. com.
For questions, contact the search committee chair, Sue Tiemann, at (830) 377-9466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.