Craig earns municipal recertification

Brenda Craig, retired city secretary for the City of Kerrville, was recertified by the Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program on Jan. 28.
Craig is currently a Consulting City Secretary for City Hall Essentials, LLC out of Austin.
Certification and recertification are neither easy nor automatic. Original certification required successful completion of approximately 200 hours of individual home study over a four-course curriculum, a comprehensive examination over each of the four courses, and attendance at eight two-day professional development seminars.
Recertification requires 72 hours of classroom instruction and a selection of additional education options which may include: college-level courses, certificate from the CPM, or facilitated book discussions with independent comprehension assessments.
The certification program, located at the University of North Texas, is the only university-level professional education program for city clerks and secretaries in Texas. It’s the third-oldest of 33 such programs in the country.
The Certification Program is recognized and endorsed by Section 22.074 of the Local Government Code, Vernon's Texas Codes Annotated. The statute mandates recertification every five years. Criag received her fifth recertification.
Craig also recently received the “Legacy Award” from the Texas Municipal Clerks Association, Inc. which provides a scholarship towards continued training for retired city secretaries.
