Kerr County property owners must pay 2020 property taxes by Feb. 1.
“This is a reminder that the tax deadline is any time before or on Feb. 1, 2021. The usual deadline is Jan. 31, but this year that falls on a Sunday,” said Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves.
Penalty and interest will begin to accrue on Feb. 2, Reeves added. The initial penalty and interest will be an added 7 percent of the total bill amount for the month of February, and then it will increase by 2 percent each month.
Property owners were notified of what they owe before the Feb. 1 deadline in tax statements that were mailed back in October.
Kerr County’s tax office collects payments from property owners for all the local taxing entities in the county, except for the Kerrville Independent School District, which handles its own notices and collections separately.
“Due to the pandemic and the high number of COVID-19 cases we’ve seen here locally in the past few weeks, we encourage taxpayers to make use of our secure online portal or regular U.S. Postal Service mail,” Reeves said.
To make a certified payment by credit card (VISA, MasterCard, American Express or Discover) or by electronic check, visit: www.co.kerr. tx.us/tax/payments/.
“Those who decide to remit payment using the regular mail system should be sure that their envelope is postmarked on or no later than Feb. 1, 2021, to avoid the consequences of penalty fees and interest,” Reeves said. The address to send payments is as follows: Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves, Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street, Suite 124, Kerrville, TX 78028.
For those who decide they need to make their payment in person, they may visit either of the two tax offices:
• On the first floor in Suite 124 of the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, or;
• At the West Kerr County Annex, 3350 Junction Highway in Ingram between the weekday work hours of 8:30 a.m. until noon and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Kerr County property owners who are disabled or over the age of 65 years whose property serves as their homestead, as well as those who are classified as disabled veterans or their spouses, may choose to divide their tax payment into four installments. In that instance, the due dates will be the following for each payment: Feb. 1, March 31, May 31 and July 31.
“Anyone who has questions about their property’s appraised value, exemptions or changes should first contact the Kerr Central Appraisal District at 895-5223,” Reeves said.
