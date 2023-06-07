The Kerrville Police Department is still accepting applications for its 2023 Junior Citizen Police academy for middle-school age youngsters.
The academy is open to those who are entering sixth, seventh, and eighth grades. Applications are available at the Kerrville Police Department lobby, 429 Sidney Baker.
The academy starts on Monday, June 12, and ends Friday, June 16. Class time begins at 8 a.m., with drop off starting at 7:30 a.m. Details are still being worked out on the ending time for classes. The academy will be held at Doyle Community Center, 110 W. Barnett.
The Junior Citizen Police Academy is a program designed to give the participants a working knowledge of the Kerrville Police Department. It consists of a series of classes and discussions held Monday thru Friday over a one-week time period in the summer. There is no cost to anyone who enrolls. It’s an educational and informative program that allows the youth the opportunity to learn about the issues that affect law enforcement efforts in Kerrville. Most classes are taught by officers of the Kerrville Police Department in their various areas of expertise.
This program was developed as an extension of our Citizen Police Academy. The mission of the Junior Citizen Police Academy is to provide the youth of Kerr County an opportunity to learn about the men and women who are protecting their community and why they make the decisions they do while performing that duty.
The program is also designed to provide valuable information to those young adults who might be interested in a career in law enforcement. The Junior Citizen Police Academy fosters better communication between youth and police through education.
The Kerrville Police Department is committed to the philosophy of “Community Policing.” The Junior Citizen Police Academy provides a forum to improve communication between the police and the community. It’s our hope that the graduates will become partners with us in identifying problems and solutions to quality of life issues that face our community. Graduates will be able to take their knowledge back into their neighborhoods where they can inform other community members about the Kerrville Police Department.
Cadets become better informed about the Kerrville Police Department, which provides for a better understanding of the role of police officers in society. The police and the youth benefit by meeting each other face-to-face in a neutral, friendly setting. Cadets get to know the person behind the badge. As a result, police officers and the cadets foster an improved relationship with mutual respect.
Applicants must live in Kerr County or be a registered middle school student in Kerrville, Ingram, or Center Point ISD. Applicants must be currently enrolled in school or participating in a home-school program and must be in good academic standing. After submitting a completed application, applicants will be notified by telephone as to whether they have been accepted, denied, or placed on a waiting list for a future class.
