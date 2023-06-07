The Kerrville Police Department is still accepting applications for its 2023 Junior Citizen Police academy for middle-school age youngsters.

The academy is open to those who are entering sixth, seventh, and eighth grades. Applications are available at the Kerrville Police Department lobby, 429 Sidney Baker.

