Tivy alumni hosting food drive for CAM on Dec. 11

In the spirit of giving this Christmas season, the Tivy High School class of 1971 has started a new tradition as part of their monthly social for December.
Getting into the spirit of the season, the class is collecting and donating food items to the Kerr County Area Christian Association Ministry, C.A.M.
Tivy classes that would also like to assist in this drive may contact Estelle Wheatley Eckert at (325) 949-0697 or Faye Freeman at (254) 718-0015 or bring non-perishable food items canned or boxed to the Inn of the Hills, 1001 Junction Hwy. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.