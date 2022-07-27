Kerr County landowners are eligible to apply for a grant that will help them recover costs associating with protecting their properties from wildfires.
The Texas A&M Forest Service is offering the 2022 Mechanical Fuel Reduction Grant in order to reimburse selected landowners for the money they’ve spent to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
State funds will pay grant recipients up to $750 per acre for hand-cut fuel breaks and $2,000 per acre for mulched fuel breaks. The work can be done by private contractor of the landowner’s choosing or by the landowner or his/her employees. Total reimbursement limit per landowner is $10,000.
Reimbursements will be for expenditures directly related to the installation of the fuel breaks, including services of a contractor, rental of equipment, fuel, lubricants, chainsaw chain and mulcher teeth, etc. Receipts or “paid in full” invoices are required documentation needed prior to TAMFS reimbursing actual costs.
Projects receiving funding are to be located in what the Texas A&M Forest Service defines as “high risk communities” across Central Texas. In addition to Kerr County, landowners in neighboring counties of Edwards, Real, Bandera, Kendall and Gillespie are eligible to apply as are an additional 26 counties highlighted on the TAFMS project map.
The grant is competitive. Recipients will be selected based on the goal of reducing wildfire risk to homes. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31, 2022. Applications will be reviewed by TAMFS leadership and approved or declined based on the intent of the grant. Letters of decisions will be sent to applicants by Sept. 30, 2022.
Interested landowners should contact their local Texas A&M Forest Service Wildland Urban Interface coordinator to schedule a site visit. The coordinator will then determine if the proposed project would reduce wildfire risk to adjacent communities and work with the landowner to identify strategic locations for the mechanical fuel reduction projects. Together, the landowner and coordinator will create a map of the proposed projects and calculate the estimated reimbursement using the formula outlined by the grant. Then, the coordinator will forward the application packet to program specialists.
