The City of Kerrville has adopted an ordinance that regulates high grass and weeds.
You will find the code section that addresses high grass and weeds under Chapter 58 - Health and Sanitation, Article V, - Sanitary Maintenance of Property, Sec. 58-105(a) in the city’s Code of Ordinances.
The code states that it is unlawful to allow weeds or brush to grow more than 12 inches, or regardless of height, to remain on the property in an unsightly manner.
Maintaining high grass and weeds that exceed 12 inches in height creates a potential fire hazard when the grass or weeds become dry, a potential visual obstacle for drivers, may harbor rodents and snakes, and contributes to pests like mosquitoes and chiggers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.