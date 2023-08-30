Council approves $20 million for EIC projects
mayor judy eychner, right, presents the team at JAM Broadcasting with a Kerrville Kindness Award for their beautification efforts at the Kerr County Courthouse. The team is, from left, Ryan Pendergraft, Ki Pendergraft, John McClellan, J.R. Alexander, Mark Keller, Leslee McClure and Justin McClure.

 Tim Huchton

Projects identified and discussed by the city at an earlier workshop for possible funding through the Economic Improvement Corporation were approved for submission to EIC at last Tuesday’s meeting of the Kerrville City Council.

Assistant City Manager Michael Hornes presented the council with six different options, and they voted to ask for $20 million from EIC to fund significant infrastructure upgrades to the Cailloux Theater, Olympic Pool and Scott Schreiner Golf Course, plus funds to restart the renovation of the Heart of the Hills History Center. If EIC approves the request, revenue anticipation bonds will be issued to be paid off from future sales tax revenues.

