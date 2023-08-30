Council approves $20 million for EIC projects

Projects identified and discussed by the city at an earlier workshop for possible funding through the Economic Improvement Corporation were approved for submission to EIC at last Tuesday’s meeting of the Kerrville City Council.
Assistant City Manager Michael Hornes presented the council with six different options, and they voted to ask for $20 million from EIC to fund significant infrastructure upgrades to the Cailloux Theater, Olympic Pool and Scott Schreiner Golf Course, plus funds to restart the renovation of the Heart of the Hills History Center. If EIC approves the request, revenue anticipation bonds will be issued to be paid off from future sales tax revenues.
The funding will pay for a new roof, new heating and air conditioning system for the Cailloux Theater, plus provide for repairs to the building for damage caused by the failing roof, with a projected cost of $4 million. City officials said they hope to make the upgrades, which are expected to take between four and five months, without having to close the theater from public use during the construction.
The Olympic Pool will receive a projected $7 million upgrade to address current building codes which will include updated diving boards, a new pool deck, addition of competition lap lanes, new spectator seating, upgrades to the restrooms, a new first aid room and new mechanical room, air conditioning and exterior building finish upgrades. Ultimately the result of the renovations will allow the city to phase the pool into year-around use.
“We are working with the local school districts and Schreiner University…all of them are interested in having competitive swim teams,” said Ashlea Boyle, Kerrville Parks and Recreation Director. Boyle added that the 3C swim program also supports the pool upgrades to allow their program participants to use the pool. They currently use the pools at the Center for Fitness.
The Scott Schreiner Golf Course will see the greens replaced and the bunkers upgraded to address drainage issues, a restroom remodel, paving of the maintenance parking lot, netting system improvements, maintenance shop improvements, cart area shade structure and include evaluation and possible improvements to bridges and creek crossings. The projected cost of the improvements will be $4 million and will be done in phases, in order to keep the golf course open during the project.
“Our first step will be to ask for funds to engage a consultant to help determine what needs to be done to the golf course,” Hornes explained.
Council also approved another $2 million to address infrastructure issues on the second floor of the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center. The issues were discovered after the initial funding was approved and the construction has been halted pending additional funds being available.
“A lot of work needs to be done, but this is a step forward on the project,” Hornes told council. He said the city will seek a state historic designation for the heritage center when completed.
Other projects identified by the city for funding were not approved, including extension of the River Trail to G Street and funding for proposed upgrades to Granger MacDonald Park which is part of the proposed Guadalupe River Event Center project on Nimitz Lake.
Hornes told the council that the projects and funding request would be presented to EIC and if EIC wanted other projects funded, then it would be brought back to council in September.
The projected timeline for starting any of the projects is not until January 2014.
Stuart Barron, Director of Public Works and Engineering, after updating the council on the city’s drought contingency plan and actions taken by the board of the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District recently, recommended that the City of Kerrville move to Stage 4 of the plan effective at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24. After a lengthy discussion, council agreed to move to Stage 4 to comply with the Headwaters request to comply with the same restrictions as the rest of Kerr County.
Stage 4 restrictions include a 40 percent reduction in the amount of water the city’s wells draw from the Trinity Aquifer and prohibits the use of automatic irrigation systems. The plan allows the use of up to five gallons a day of water from hoses, but only during restricted hours of the day. It also prohibits washing cars, sidewalks, etc. except for fire protection purposes. It does not restrict car washes from operating in the city.
“All of council wants to say ‘thank you’ to our community. When they were asked to conserve water, they’ve done that. We see it in the figures, we know it’s been happening. We need to reiterate that we are doing this to be a good neighbor to the county. We feel it’s the right thing to do. We are going to have to ask the community to continue to conserve,” said Mayor Judy Eychner at the end of the vote.
After a brief executive session, it was announced that the city and Robert Dalton Rice had reached a contract agreement for Rice to become the new city manager. No date was given for him to assume the duties of the office.
Council members also gave approval to a request from Schreiner University to establish a “sister city” arrangement with the small town in the Alsace region of France (Riquewihr) which was the birthplace of Capt. Charles Schreiner. Representatives from Schreiner recently made a trip to France as part of their 100-year anniversary of the school founded by Capt. Schreiner.
City Attorney Mike Hayes presented the council with a report on the mandated charter review that the city must undertake this year. Hayes said the City of Kerrville is a charter city designee as a home rule city and therefore is required to do a charter review every five years.
Hayes said the council will need to appoint seven members to a “charter review committee” and proposed to take applications from citizens interested in serving on the committee and come back in September with a list of potential appointees for the council to decide.
“I do not anticipate any major issues with the charter,” Hayes said. The charter review committee will serve for a six-month term and at the end will prepare a report back to council on any recommended updates to the charter.
The charter amendments will then be placed on the city’s May 2024 election ballot for approval by voters. May 2024 will also see a mayoral election and elections for Place 3 and Place 4 on the council.
Kerrville resident Jan Daugherty, in the visitor’s forum, questioned the city leaders about what the city was doing to help the homeless community, especially during the heat wave, and expressed her concern over the projected congestion in town related to the eclipse events.
Council adopted on second reading an amendment to update the city ordinance that regulates the location of accessory buildings and structures, including fences, within the setback rules. The discussion of fences has been a topic at several previous council meetings.
Consent Agenda
• Revised the membership qualifications for the Kerrville Main Street Advisory Board to allow persons with vested interests in the Main Street Area or Main Street Program to serve on the board;
• Approved a construction agreement with Bennett Paving Company for the 2023 Street Maintenance Project in the amount of $832,225 and a change order for $98,900 which will provide for base repair and chip seal of designated city streets;
• Approved a construction agreement with Mike Larsen Company for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Flow Equalization Basin Lift Station Replacement in the amount of $643,160;
• Received a financial report from Julie Behrens, Director of Finance for the city, that shows the city’s budget is currently $920,000 better than predicted in earlier reports but shows sales tax revenue is behind projection for this year but six percent over the same period in 2022. Hotel and motel tax revenue is also showing a projected shortfall of $250,000 this year.
• Approved City Council Workshop minutes from Aug. 8, 2023;
• Approved City Council Meeting minutes from Aug. 8, 2023;
• Approved City Council Meeting minutes from Aug. 9, 2023;
• Approved City Council Meeting minutes from Aug. 10, 2023;
• Approved City Council and Economic Improvement Corporation joint workshop minutes from Aug. 15, 2023.
The next city council meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 12. At that meeting they will have the first reading and the public hearing on the final proposed FY2023-24 budget and tax rate. At the Sept. 26 council meeting they will adopt the budget and set the tax rate.
