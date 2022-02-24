Kerr Candidates gather for final forum

While candidates for Kerr County Commissioner Precinct 2 addressed the obvious like water supply and future growth issues at last week’s Republican Women Kerr County forum for nearly an hour, it was the final minutes and the closing statements that drew distinction between at least two commissioner hopefuls.
Responding to her opponent’s repeated claim that an “executive” is the best candidate for the Precinct 2 spot on the Kerr County Commissioner’s Court, Sonya Hooten, a retired administrative assistant at Center Point ISD and current administrative assistant for Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, said her professional experience makes her a better candidate.
“I may not be an executive, but all of the executives I’ve been the assistant to will attest that it is not the executive that gets the job done,” Hooten said. “It’s the assistant that organizes the paperwork, files the reports and stays behind until the work is completed. At the end of the day, all he (the executive) does is sign the submission.”
Hooten announced her endorsement from former Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer, whom she served as his administrative assistant before his retirement in 2021.
Rich Paces, an retired oil and gas executive, touted his endorsement from the local “Hill Country Patriot Club” and “We The People” groups that he described as political action organizations.
“I’m not a good ole’ boy and I’m certainly not a RINO (Republican in Name Only). We the People, a conservative political action group have given me, well, they vetted all of the candidates and they have supported me as their top pick for Commissioner Precinct 2. And, John Sheffield, who was running, and he is a great conservative guy, well, he’s withdrawn his candidacy for this race, but he has also given me his endorsement.”
Over the course of the evening, Hooten, Paces and their opponent Stan Kubenka addressed a host of questions from moderator Fred Henneke, which began with opening statements. The fourth candidate, Jack Pratt, was not in attendance.
Hooten
Hooten said she has a combined 33 years experience with CPISD and Kerr County Sheriff’s Office “maintaining complex budgets, working in concert with city, state and county officials and getting the job done right the first time, every time.
“In each of these roles, I have consistently been a good steward of your taxpayer dollars, trimming expenses and improving efficiency at every opportunity,” Hooten said.
Hooten said after living and raising her family for the past 30 years in Precinct 2, she is sensitive and knowledgable of the issues and challenges that lie ahead.
She reiterated her pledge to be the voice of the citizens on the commissioners court and is ready to face challenges “head on, with a strong determination to maintain the quality of life, prioritizing common sense in growth and development and preserving our standards and small town values.
“You deserve a commissioner who will focus on public safety, support our law enforcement and keep our neighborhoods safe, most importantly, you deserve a commissioner who is open, accountable and completely transparent with you, the taxpayer,” Hooten said. “Kerr County needs bold leadership with integrity and vision, an actual conservative who will run this county on time and under budget with no excuses. I am that leader for Kerr County.”
Paces
Paces said “Look, I was blessed with a remarkably successful career in oil and gas that spanned more than 36 years and took me all over the world.
“I started as a petroleum engineer and I served in a number of executive positions before I retired in 2015,” Paces said. “But, since retiring, I’ve been called to give back to the community, to serve the Lord and to serve you.”
Paces told the crowd he is a volunteer firefighter with the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department, an active volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, a member of Hosanna Lutheran Church and director, chairman and treasurer of the Wildlife Committee at Hidden Hills Ranch Homeowner’s Association.
“I stand for smaller government, lower taxes, less regulation, less government dependency, state’s rights, energy independence and election integrity,” Paces said. “I’m pro-gun and pro-life and I will oppose any government mandate that violates our civil rights, including the arbitrary closure of businesses, schools and places of worship. I’ll oppose any mandates for masks or vaccines. This one-size-fits-all approach is just plain wrong.”
Paces said he was appalled by the current federal liberal agenda, including the open borders policy.
He said he has determined that the issues that affect Precinct 2 are future growth and water availability, rising property taxes, road repair and renovation, illegal immigrants, rising crime, lack of workers for small businesses and insufficient affordable housing.
“These are serious issues and we need someone with serious qualifications,” Paces said. “Someone with extensive executive management experience, commercial and financial insights, experience with procurement, tendering and contracts, someone with a proven track record of managing and prioritizing expenditures and managing budgets of at least $44 million.”
He said he as at least 16 years executive experience and considered himself the most qualified candidate.
Kubenka
Kubenka said he is a fourth-generation Texan, born in Shiner, Texas and raised in Beeville, Texas. He said he earned his accounting degree from Texas State University, married his wife, Sharon, in 1976 and moved to Kerrville in 1979.
“So, we’ve been residents here for 42 years,” Kubenka said. “I have been blessed to have lived here and I want to give back to the community.”
He said was an executive for almost 40 years.
“I have management experience, where I have hired people, created jobs, had to pay taxes,” Kubenka said. “I have served on the Upper Guadalupe Authority for 11 years. I have actually set your tax rates in the past. I’ve actually created budgets, so I’ve had experience at a public service already.”
He said he was trained by the Texas Governor’s Office in how to conduct meetings.
“I have a lot of water knowledge that I gained at UGRA,” Kubenka said. “I also have experience in the social services area with our church. We have a daycare center. First United Methodist Church has a Children’s Ark program. If you think affordable housing is hard to do, try to provide safe and affordable daycare and I have done that for almost 12 years.”
He described Precinct 2 as the “most diverse precinct” of the four precincts in Kerr County.
“You have Center Point. You have Comanche Trace. You have Riverhill. You have Kerrville South,” Kubenka said. “All of these folks have different community heritages and interests. I’ve been a neighbor to them for more than 30 years.”
He said he has the knowledge, the experience and the desire to serve all citizens in Precinct 2.
Given the inevitable growth of our county, what can the commissioner’s court do to maintain the congenial, rural, pleasant lifestyle we all enjoy?
Paces
“Commissioners Court is somewhat limited, but we do have the Kerr County subdivisions rules and regulations,” Paces said. “Of course, they are currently looking at reviewing those and there may be some modifications.”
Paces said variances should never be granted for the subdivision rules.
“We need to stick to those rules,” Paces said. “We posted them and make sure developers understand them so they don’t have to come back asking for all sorts of variances for their proposals.”
He said county officials might be bound by state law, but said he believes those officials should be proactive and lobby state legislators.
“Especially when you talk about water availability, sure, there’s lots of roads, lots of impairments, but if we stuck our heads in the sand, the next serious drought, we’re all going to be in a bind,” Paces said.
He suggested being proactive and calling meetings with UGRA, Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District and the City of Kerrville and begin planning for future water availability.
Kubenka
“Commissioners Court is bound by state law, so we have to do what the state law tells us,” Kubenka said. “They are working right now (commissioners court) and revamping their entire subdivision rules. They are doing it in executive session, so we do not know what those rules are going to be until they release them.”
Kubenka said that most of the development that has been discussed and anticipated is going to be in Precinct 2 “because of the land and accessibility.”
“I’ve been talking with people in the Center Point area and my suggestion to them is to be real active,” Kubenka said. “Because, it is being proactive that you will have any influence on what developers might do.”
He said citizens will have to meet with developers and try to get them to “tie into our culture.”
“I will do my best to keep my newsletter up, keep my website up, go out into the community and talk to people,” Kubenka said. “If I see something on the agenda that I think is something of a subdivision situation, I will sound the alarms.”
Hooten
Hooten said she believe commissioners are aware of the subdivision issues and challenges in Center Point, saying it is important to understand how the land will be divided what will be allowed to built on that land.
“If you follow the Headwaters and Groundwaters policies, the 5-acre lots that are outside of the community are, I believe, something that is manageable, but you have to watch what is going in the town itself,” Hooten said. “I also believe that you need to work with the community and also work with the developers that are coming in, talk to them … let them know how we feel about that area and the historical essence is something that is a priority to us.”
She said she would meet with school district officials and various community organizations to identify the goals and wishes of all citizens.
Should the Center Point community incorporate in order to regulate development in that area?
Kubenka
“First of all, I do not live in the Center Point area, so I would very cautious in trying to tell folks over there what to do,” Kubenka said. “The only thing I would say about being incorporated is that in the State of Texas by law, cities can do zoning and that would be extremely helpful. They can enforce this, too. As far as incorporating, that’s the people of Center Point’s decision to make.”
As far as development, Kubenka said cities have more power with regard to development than counties do on wastewater, fresh water, all of your electrical compliances and code compliance.
Hooten
“I do know that Center Point tried to incorporate 20 years ago or so and that didn’t work out for them,” Hooten said. “I think they would have to look at that very carefully, before they decided to go that route. We just have to investigate it more.”
Paces
“I am from Center Point. Center Point has been incorporated in the past and it was disolved,” Paces said. “As I am out talking to folks, most of the every-day workers are struggling, with this inflation in particular, and the last they want is a substantial increase in their taxes and if you incorporate, that’s exactly what happens.”
Paces said zoning would be helpful, but “at what cost?”
Can the Kerr County budget be reduced without harming essential services? Please be specific.
Hooten
“At the present moment, I can tell you that, with inflation, some departments are having problems with their budgets, because materials and services have gone up,” Hooten said. “I know within the sheriff’s office, itself, if you look at gas, if you look at food for the jail, it has increased and even doubled in some instances. I know that road and bridge is having trouble getting materials, because people are buying it up two years in advance and that material has more than doubled since last year.”
She said with budgets prepared and adopted in the summer, not all of the increases were foreseeable.
“It is becoming a struggle,” Hooten said. “I would have to take a look at the budget and see if anything can be reduced … because of inflation and rising interest rates, before I could even say I could reduce in some areas.”
Paces
“Look, as some of you have said, with rising inflation, it would be difficult to reduce the budget,” Paces said. “But, we also have rising revenues. We are growing and there are new taxpayers and that is at least the positive side of growth.”
Paces said it would be difficult to reduce the county’s budget, but said it is “never impossible.”
“It’s going to take sitting down with department heads and even other key people within each department to really analyze the budget and look for any areas of inefficiency or redundancy to see if we can eliminate it or put it on the back burner for a while,” Paces said. “The recent tender that was done for road materials showed an average of 25 percent increase in material price. So, there are challenges.”
Kubenka
“I appreciate this question a lot, because I think this is a potential storm that is coming our way,” Kubenka said. “You have rising property values and you have inflation, which is not going away. Inflation is challenging the budgets. I think Fiscal Year 2023-24 will be a year where all citizens will be reflecting on this very seriously, because I do not think the budget that I’ve seen has a lot of fat in it. If anything, there might be some shortages on wages.”
He said his accounting degree will help him understand and create the county budget.
“My experience in working with the public is that people want more and more services and less people want to pay for it,” Kubenka said. “It’s part of the landscape. That’s the facts. So, we will have some hard decisions coming up.”
He added that the anticipated residential and industrial developments will add to the tax base and create revenue that could help alleviate the strains of inflation.
Kubenka closing
Kubenka said he would be excited to serve as the liason for the county auxiliary boards, such as the Airport Board, Library Board, AACOG.
“It’s not just going to be two meetings a month. It’s a committment that takes lots and lots of hours and I’m here to give that,” Kubenka said. “I think between my time and my energy and fire in the gut to do this, I’ll also be excited about all of this.”
He said he learned alot about leadership by serving on the UGRA Board.
“I’ve also negotiated with the City of Kerrville and I’m going to let you know right now, when it comes to city/Kerr County relationships, there have been times when those two did not have good feelings,” Kubenka said. “I’ve worked with some of those folks and have a very good relationship with one of the city council members. So, it’s one of those areas that I could bring those resources together to make the best efficiency use for our assets.”
District Clerk’s race
While incumbent Kerr County District Clerk Dawn Lantz did not attend the forum, her challenger, Francisco “Frank” Galvan was allowed to introduce himself and share his qualifications with the audience.
Galvan began by recapping the duties of the district clerk, saying the position requires working knowledge of legal statutes, the Texas Constitution and a 227-page, 15-chapter district clerk procedure manual that lays out the job responsibilities.
“In a nutshell, the district clerk performs duties as assigned by the Texas Constitution as a registrar, a recorder and custodian of all court pleadings, instruments and papers that are any part of any legal cause of action in the district courts,” Galvan said.
“Article 5, Section 9 of the Constitution also provides that there will be a district clerk in each county and it will be up to you, the voters, to elect that district clerk who will serve a term of four years.”
After describing the job description, Galvan then presented his qualifications to serve as district clerk.
“For the last 32 years, I have served in law enforcement and the public in various ways,” Galvan said. “My mission has been the sole role of service and support. I’ve been working closely with local, state and federal law enforcement officers, law enforcement agencies and other agencies and closely with the public.”
Galvan said he has worked the last 12 years as a supervisor and manager, over a staff of 6-12 people as a communications supervisor at the Kerrville Police Department.
Prior to working for KPD, Galvan retired from the Texas Department of Public Safety after 28 years, where he was a regional communications manager.
“Where I oversaw the operations, personnel, equipment and budget for three communications facilities, four supervisors and 40 dispatchers in a 40-county area,” Galvan said. “So, what do I bring to this office, I bring professional and courteous service and support and I will accomplish that by creating and maintaining positive working relationships, intra-office, intra-county, inter-agency and with the public.”
Galvan said he believes there is room for improvement and growth in the district clerk’s office.
“I’ll reiterate my committment to provide the professional and courteous service and support by creating those professional working relationships,” Galvan said. “If you place your trust in me, be assured that you, the citizens of Kerr County, will receive my very best.”
