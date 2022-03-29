Everyone is invited to come to the “The Beat Goes On” at Schreiner University Campus Robbins-Lewis Pavilion. “The Beat Goes On” will be a fun day featuring bands, food, raffle, silent auction and so much more.
The event will be held on Saturday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the event is free to the public.
This is a fundraising event for Rick Phipps, long-time resident of Kerrville. Phipps is heavily-involved in many community organizations, volunteering his time and skills to help others. Now, he needs our help.
In September 2021, Rick became seriously ill with COVID-19. After spending two months in various hospital intensive care units, Phipps is now on the road to recovery. The purpose of this fundraiser is to help pay for expenses incurred as the result of many weeks of hospitalization.
Entertainment will include:
• Mike Kasberg Band, Ray Gutierrez;
• Zion Lutheran Praise Team; Harry and the Hightones; Exit 505 Band;
• Carlos, Dan & the Silver Bullets, and line dancing with Clifton Fifer.
For more information, please go to the Facebook page for “The Beat Goes On 2022” at www.facebook. com/thebeatgoeson2022 and on Instagram/thebeatgoeson2022. E-mail contact for “The Beat Goes On” is thebeatgoeson2022@gmail.com.
You can help Phipps with his expenses: donate to his GoFundMe campaign at https://gofund.me/ b1f85f73, or use thebeatgoeson2022@gmail.com to send money through Zelle or Venmo.
It is also possible to donate via check: Pay to the order of: Rick Phipps; Memo: Rick Phipps benefit account. Send your check to the Guadalupe Bank, 1309 Bandera Hwy, Kerrville, TX 78028 or call (830) 792-1950.
