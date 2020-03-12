The Republican Women of Kerr County will host its March meeting on March 20 in the Blue Bonnet Room, Inn of the Hills in Kerrville, Texas beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly will be the speaker for the event.
Kelly is a military veteran and graduate of St. Mary's University School of Law. He has an extensive background practicing commercial litigation as a senior shareholder in the largest law firm in South Texas. He was elected Kerr County Judge in 2018 as the Republican nominee, where he continues to serve.
Kellie Early, VP of Programs for Republican Women of Kerr County said, "I think it is very important that we hear from our local elected officials. We look forward to hearing about how our County government works and Judge Kelly's perspective on keeping Texas Red. We are honored to have Judge Kelly speak to our club."
Kelly grew up in Midland, went to Lee high school, and still claims “it’s a great place to be…from.”
He attended the University of Texas at Austin majoring in government and economics, served in United States Army Reserves as 1st Lt. in the Air Defense Artillery branch and graduated with distinction from St. Mary’s University School of Law.
Kelly served as Briefing Attorney for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, practiced commercial litigation and was a senior shareholder in the largest law firm in South Texas, where he mediated and arbitrated commercial and real estate disputes as a member of the American Arbitration Association commercial panel.
Kelly was a nominated Republican candidate for Chief Justice of San Antonio Court of Appeals in 1994 and narrowly lost by less than one percent of the vote to a 20-plus year incumbent.
He relocated his family and practice to the Hill Country in 1994, where he has been actively involved with numerous community, church, charitable, civic, and political organizations.
Kelly was elected to the Board of Trustees for Kerrville Independent School District and presided over the successful bond issue to build the new Tivy High School and Tally Elementary School.
He served as president of Kerrville Independent School District Board, Habitat for Humanity Kerr County, Hill Country Emmaus Community, and the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and was elected Kerr County Judge in 2018 as the Republican nominee, where he continues to serve.
Kelly lives “on the river” in West Kerr County with his wife, Vicki, and their two Labs, Toby and Ruby.
They have four adult children, six grandchildren, and at last count, eight grand-dogs.
Luncheon is $16, credit cards, checks and cash are accepted. Please RSVP by Monday March 16 by 5 p.m. to rwkcreservations@ gmail.com or call 315-3330.
