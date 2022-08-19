 Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $305.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of August. The allotments are expected to help about 1.5 million Texas households.

"It is imperative that every family across our state has access to nutritious food," said Governor Abbott. "Through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits and the work of HHSC, we are ensuring Texans have the resources they need to stay healthy."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.