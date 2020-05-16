The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library announces that it has joined forces with Mango Languages to offer more than 70 world language courses, including English, taught in the user’s native language.
Learning a language offers opportunities to improve mental stimulation, cultivate relationships, expand cultural awareness, seek new employment opportunities, and of course, connect with others.
Mango teaches language and culture through proven methodologies that build conversational-ready language skills, and is accessible across mobile and desktop platforms with features that allow for offline learning.
Mango is free for all library patrons and can be accessed anywhere with an Internet connection and a BHML library card. Each lesson combines real-life situations and audio from native speakers with simple, clear instructions.
The courses are presented with an appreciation for cultural nuance and real-world application by focusing on the four key elements of language learning: vocabulary, pronunciation, grammar, and culture.
Mango can be accessed at the library, remotely, or even on-the-go with apps for iPhone, Android, and Kindle.
To learn more about Mango, stop by the library and ask a librarian for an introduction. Library card holders can access Mango through the library website at https://kerrvilletx.biblionix.com/ or by visiting Mango Languages at https://connect.mangolanguages.com/butt-holdsworth/start.
For more information, contact the library’s reference desk at 258-1274, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
