Schreiner University conducted its second week of surveillance testing for COVID-19 last week in accordance with the University’s published protocols.
Under the direction of Peterson Health, the University conducted 52 student tests and 14 employee tests. These were rapid response tests that are statistically unlikely to return a false positive. After analyzing the tests at Peterson Regional Medical Center, all tests were negative.
“I could not be more proud of the way this [campus] community has stepped up to confront the challenge of this virus,” said Dr. Charlie McCormick, Schreiner Uni- versity President, in a statement to the campus community. “Of course, we must continue to be very vigilant in terms of keeping ourselves and each other safe. This is especially important given the travel that took place over the Labor Day holiday. We do not want to be lulled into a false sense of security when, in fact, we may begin to see an increase in cases over the next several weeks as happened across the state after the July 4th holiday.”
As McCormick indicated in his previous address to the campus, Schreiner University will take a step towards easing some of the safety restrictions as the Schreiner Diner will be opened to students for socially-distanced, in-person dining. The grab-and-go option will still be available to all students.
The campus remains closed to the general public at this time.
“Today's testing indicates the campus is a very safe place to be,” McCormick went on to say. “If at all possible, simply stay on campus. Thank you again for your extraordinary efforts here, and especially in terms of wearing your mask. Let's keep working on making Schreiner a COVID-free campus.”
Schreiner University will continue weekly surveillance testing of both employees and students. More information on Schreiner University’s safety protocols can be found at schreiner.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.