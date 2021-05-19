Council finalizes election results, swears in winners

Kerrville’s city council meeting of May 11, 2021, began with the official change-over from previous councilmembers to the two members elected in the recent voting; and a farewell to outgoing Councilman Gary Cochrane who chose not to run for re-election.
Certification of election
This meeting started with a commendation to outgoing councilman Gary Cochrane.
He thanked the city staff and other council members for the opportunity to serve and said he was pleased by the work they had done together.
Then the official returns canvassing the recent City Council election were considered, declaring that for Place 1, Roman Garcia received 1,634 votes and Mary Ellen Summerlin received 1,242 votes; and that unopposed Place 2 candidate Kim Clarkson received 1,997 votes.
Oaths of office
After council officially accepted that canvass by a 4-0 vote, the oaths of office were given by the Honorable Albert Patillo, presiding judge of the 216th District Court, to newly elected Councilman Roman Garcia; and to re-elected Councilwoman Kim Clarkson.
Statements followed by elected councilmembers.
Garcia was joined by his parents Mario and Sandra Garcia.
He thanked citizens for their participation in the election; and said he thanks the community “for the privilege to serve the people of the community where I was raised. I thank you all who endorsed me and contributed to the campaign. A lot of hard work and preparation has paid off. I look forward to with the council and considering feedback and the deliberations. I will consider the true needs of citizens first; and I will humbly take this torch and carry it with honor.”
Clarkson was joined by her husband Austin and two sons Reid and Weston for her oath of office.
She told the audience she does this work for the city because she believes what we have here is very special, noting the city infrastructure, quality of life and the Guadalupe River, plus the importance of job creation.
Clarkson said, “I’ve learned I’m not going to make some of you happy some of the time. And I’m going to make some of you happy none of the time. I do everything I do in the things you don’t see – my family, the city staff, the other council members, and the citizens. I re-commit myself to give back, and to make decisions in the best interest of Kerrville.”
Mayor Pro Tem
Council considered appointing a mayor pro tem as part of the post city council election matters.
Councilwoman Judy Eychner moved that they have Councilwoman Kim Clarkson continue in that position, and after a second by Brenda Hughes, council voted 5-0 to approve that appointment.
Airport Board appointment
Mark Mosier, president of the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport Board, asked council to approve the board’s request to appoint John A. Major to a vacant seat on that board; and cited Major’s qualifications in the aerospace and defense departments of a private industry.
Mosier noted they’ve seen higher interest in the airport in the last six months than he’s seen in the 10 years he’s been involved.
Major told them he is a pilot, aircraft owner and tenant of the airport T-hangars.
He has a background in a transaction and restructuring group, KPMG LLP, including on their aerospace and defense team; active in general aviation for 40-plus years, retired now and a part-time flight instructor in the Hill Country.
He also served as a volunteer pilot and wing leader for Angel Flight Central, a nonprofit devoted to medical transportation for individuals in need.
Major thanked council members for their consideration, and said he looked forward to serving on this joint board.
“I want the airport to grow in alignment with the needs of the city and county,” Major said.
Council voted unanimously to approve his appointment, and thanked Major for his willingness to serve.
Rezoning, State Highway 173
Council offered a public hearing and first reading of an ordinance that would amend the city’s code of ordinances, to change the zoning of approximately 7.2 acres at 1555 Highway 173 from an Agricultural District to Multi-family Residential Zoning District.
The property is on the river side of Hwy. 173 and east of other businesses and developments across the highway from the Museum of Western Art and Riverhill.
The Planning & Zoning Commission previously approved this on April 1, and recommended it to council.
The developer told council this property is the site for a new skilled nursing facility that will offer about 130 beds.
New councilmember Garcia asked the developer if operation of this new facility will involve any interaction with the retirement housing next to it; and the developer said no. Garcia also asked if his plans were compliant with floodplain regulations, and he said yes.
Blackburn noted letters had previously been sent to nearby property owners; and at this meeting no one signed up for the public hearing. Council voted unanimously to approve this rezoning.
Executive session
In executive session at the end of the short meeting, council went behind closed doors to discuss appointing a city manager as the current city manager Mark McDaniel has announced his retirement as of June 1.
Their decision was to appoint current Deputy City Manager E. A. Hoppe as the new city manager. (See story, page 1.)
Presentation
Recognition and a commendation from the city went to Rose Bradshaw, an outgoing member of the Parks Advisory Board, as she completed the maximum term of service allowed. She was one of four leaving that board and the other three didn’t attend this meeting.
Bradshaw was thanked by the mayor and council and Parks and Recreation Department Director Ashley Boyle for her service, and applauded by the audience. Blackburn noted this board helps manage 23 parks across Kerrville.
