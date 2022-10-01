LBJ State Park and Historic Site staff and Hill Country Astronomers invite the community to attend a free, public event to view the moon and planets through telescopes on Saturday evening, Oct. 1.
Prior to the viewing, there will be a presentation about our moon by Robert Thompson in the park headquarters auditorium at 6:30 p.m.
The moon and planet viewing will start after sunset at 7:20 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to the park headquarters.
Oct. 1 is “International Observe the Moon Night,” a worldwide public event that encourages observation, appreciation and understanding of our Moon and its connection to NASA planetary science, explor- ation and human culture.
NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission and the Solar System Exploration Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center are sponsoring the event.
There are hundreds of events planned around the world, and everyone on Earth is invited to observe, learn about and celebrate the moon and our cultural and personal connections to our nearest celestial neighbor.
This is the 13th year for this event, which occurs each year around the first quarter phase in September or October.
First quarter is when the moon appears half-illuminated and the shadows along the terminator (the line between night and day on the moon) are the longest.
The telescopes will also view two of our solar system’s brightest planets, Jupiter and Saturn.
Overcast skies could force cancellation of the telescope portion of this event. The park will post updates on its website and Facebook pages.
