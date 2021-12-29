The governmental offices of Kerr County, Texas, will close Friday, Dec. 31, for a New Year’s Day holiday.
All offices located in the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville, as well as the West Kerr Annex, 3350 Junction Highway in Ingram, will observe the closings, but will reopen for business as usual on Monday, Jan. 3.
Citizens can rest assured, though, that there will be no interruption in emergency services, including law enforcement, EMS and firefighting service. As is the case with all other holidays, personnel with these emergency agencies will be standing “at the ready” to serve and protect our community residents and their visitors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Citizens are urged by county officials to be safe in their holiday celebrations by not drinking and driving, as well as practicing safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The full 2021-2022 Kerr County Holiday Schedule is viewable online at the following link: http:// www.co.kerr.tx.us.
