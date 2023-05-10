The Kerr County Road and Bridge Department, which is responsible for mowing along roads in county rights of way, has responded to citizen pleas aimed at monarch butterfly conservation.

Public safety is the number one priority of the department when it comes to mowing, but after receiving multiple requests to delay mowing in areas where milkweed is prevalent, the department turned to a Texas Wildlife Department and Texas Nature Trackers biologist for input.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.