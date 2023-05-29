Flag Day will be observed on June 14, 2023 as a day set aside to honor and commemorate the 1777 adoption of the American flag.
The signing of the Declaration of Independence made this necessary as previously each colony or special interest had its own flag.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution therefore encourages all citizens and businesses to fly the American flag in accordance with the rules outlined in a series of federal regulations known as the United States Flag Code because they give guidance for “the proper use, correct display and patriotic presentation of the flag of the U.S.A.”
On April 28, 2023, well in advance of Flag Day, representatives from the Major James Kerr Chapter, NSDAR of Kerrville recognized five area businesses and organizations for properly flying the flag of the United States of America.
The recipients were Comanche Trace, Kerrville Physical Therapy Center, Medina Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., Reno Realty Group and Whataburger #1212.
The recipients followed the National Flag Code in caring for their flags and they all received a framed certificate, a copy of the Flag Code, a set of Pledge of Allegiance bookmarks for their clients, U.S.A. flag lapel pins and table flags. Their flags were in excellent condition, were flown very prominently and were very well lit at night with spotlights or were taken inside each night.
The Major James Kerr Chapter will continue to give recognition to businesses and individuals for the respect they willingly show towards the flag of the United States on Flag Day and throughout the year.
Upon receiving the certificate, Thomas Nemky, PT, Owner of Kerrville Physical Therapy Center said, “I have been putting out the US flag every morning at our facility and taking it in every night for 39 years. We love this country and are honored to fly the flag.”
