With cases of the highly-contagious Omicron virus rising locally in recent weeks, standard safety protocols will be observed by city council, city staff, and citizens/visitors attending city council meetings. While masks are voluntary and highly encouraged, six-foot distance seating will be observed and visitor seating will be designated.
Visitor overflow will be in the city hall lobby where the meeting can be viewed on two wall-mounted TV screens, or outside where visitors will need to use their personal device to view the live broadcast.
Citizens wishing to speak at city council meetings can submit a completed “speaker request form” to the city secretary. Each speaker is limited to four minutes.
As an additional option for citizens to participate in the meeting, the Zoom program will also be active during the Jan. 11, 2022 meeting.
Instructions for Zoom callers
• Dial a toll free number: 1-877-853-5247 or 1-888-788-0099. When your call is answered you will hear “Welcome to Zoom, enter the Meeting ID followed by pound.” Enter in the Meeting ID below followed by the pound sign (#).
• The Meeting ID is 837 1156 5848#.
• Passcode is 018642
Once you have called into the meeting, your microphone will be placed on mute and your call will be placed in the call queue. At this point, you will hear silence on the phone. Do not hang up. The moderator will unmute your microphone as he/she is going down the list. Once the meeting has started, you will be able to listen to proceedings even if your microphone is muted.
The Zoom moderator will be accepting calls starting at 5:30 p.m. Place your call before 5:45 p.m. in order to register with the Zoom moderator and participate. You will be queued to speak. Any calls made after the 5:45 p.m. deadline will not be answered, and microphones will be kept muted. Each speaker is limited to four minutes.
Public Hearing Items: Also, Public Hearing items callers may use the “raise your hand” feature on Zoom, in order to be called upon. If a caller is using the Zoom app on a computer, tablet, or mobile phone click “Participants” and click the “Raise Hand” button. If a caller is using a landline telephone press *9 to “raise your hand.”
Each speaker is limited to four minutes.
All City Council meetings are broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 2 and the City Facebook page. In addition, you can view a live broadcast by visiting the City website at www.kerrvilletx.gov/1328/ Kerrville-City-Channel.
The city thanks all of our citizens in advance for their cooperation.
