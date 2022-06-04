Local band Turning Point returns to the Arcadia Live for a long summer night show to kick off the warmer months on Saturday, June 4.
Frontwoman Caitlyn Taylor Love boasts a powerful voice and she and her band are beloved in the local community for the awesome performances for which they are known.
Love recently welcomed a new child into the world, and as well as taking on the responsibilities of parenthood, has been eager to approach songwriting and musicianship with the same enthusiasm and discipline.
Returning from hiatus, Turning Point has spent the last six months perfecting their craft, and you'll hear familiar renditions of classic songs, along with new original compositions. Most recently, this eclectic musical outfit resumed performing at a private event in Riverhill, and in addition to the Arcadia Live theatre, Turning Point has previously played shows at Riverhill Country Club.
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
Tickets for this event are on sale at thearcadialive.org/calendar.
