Jetton to take on consulting role in insurance firm

Effective Aug. 1, 2020, Margie Jetton will move into a senior consulting role with her firm, Kerrville Advanced Insurance Group, Inc.
“It’s just time for me to step back personally,” Jetton said. “I will still be active and available as a consultant. All of our clients will still receive excellent customer service and deal with someone who is local.”
Jetton’s business partner, Kathy LeStourgeon, has been with the company since 2011 and will continue to run the day-to-day operations, with Jetton assuming a “consulting role.”
“I want to assure everyone that nothing changes with Advanced Insurance Group,” Jetton said. “Our clients will receive the same service and the same care. I’m still part of the business, I just won’t be ‘front and center’ so much.”
Jetton, who has worked in the insurance business since 1984, formed Advanced Insurance Group shortly after she and her husband, Gary, relocated to Kerrville in 1990. Originally the company specialized in health insurance for seniors, and now provides service to clients of all ages. Over the years Advanced Insurance Group has assisted thousands of people with their insurance needs. Jetton attributes the growth to their attention to customer service.
“Customer service is everything,” she said. “We keep it simple and try not to overwhelm people. Our goal is to look for good companies, determine what each client needs, then match them up and explain it in terms they can understand. We are independent and we never sell based on commission or sales incentives. What fits the client is what we are going to do. I don’t want that to ever change.”
Advanced Insurance Group will maintain their offices at 1225 Bandera Hwy, Suite B-1, Kerrville. All contact information stays the same: 895-4477, Margie@kerraig.com, Kathy@kerraig.com, and www. kaig.com.
Jetton plans to do more traveling with her husband, while continuing her involvement with the Kerr Area Chamber of Commerce, Executive Women’s Club, and Kerr Konnect.
“We are so grateful of the support we have received over the past 30 years and we want to assure clients we will continue to earn that right to have your business.”
