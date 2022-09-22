Kerr County commissioners certified the election of unopposed candidates in the Nov. 8 general election at the Monday, Sept. 12 regular court meeting. Their names will still appear on the ballot and be listed after the contested races under the heading “Unopposed Candidates Declared Elected,” but do not need to be marked by voters.
“As the authority responsible for having the official ballot prepared, I hereby certify that the following candidates are unopposed for election for office,” County Tax Assessor/Collector Bob Reeves told the court.
