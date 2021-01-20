Kerrville City Council tackled a varied agenda Jan. 12, and approved sidewalk seating at PAX Coffee Shop, buying three new utility trucks; funding for restrooms at Glory Community Garden; and multiple items related to the new Main Street H-E-B.
They also agreed to hire a new assistant city attorney; and made updated “2018 International Building Codes” part of city operations.
Purchases, 3 new utility trucks
Council approved purchase of two International-brand dump trucks for the city work fleet, via a purchasing cooperative, for a price not to exceed $201,252; and a new Vac-Con sewer vacuum truck via the Buy Board for a price not to exceed $377,735.75.
Downtown sidewalk café
Council authorized the PAX Coffee Shop on Earl Garrett Street downtown to place two two-seat round tables outside the coffee shop on the sidewalk, adding outdoor seating to their business.
Renovations, Community
Glory Garden
A community services agreement with Barnett Chapel United Methodist Church, guided by Rev. Allen Noah, pastor, was approved for $5,000 total, to assist enhancing restroom and wastewater services to the garden site. The community garden as a service organization will benefit the health, safety and welfare of citizens young and old through the volunteers who work their garden plots, and the students and other groups who visit there for educational programs.
The 30 raised gardening beds, small pavilion, tool shed and rainwater catchment tanks are already used for various community activities; and the site is high-fenced and locked, accessible by the renting gardeners; and open for public occasions.
Feasibility study, River Trail
extension
Under the Consent Agenda and without added discussion, council approved a funding agreement between the city and Texas Economic Improvement Corporation to fund a “concept feasibility study” for an extension of the River Trail from G Street to downtown.
The agenda said the study would see if it could be located on the north side of the river and connect the G Street trail to Tranquility Island.
Property use changes
Council approved two items related to construction at the new Main Street H-E-B site, one legally vacating an alley between Lemos and Hays streets where the new store now sits, and contractors are expanding the parking lot in front of it. The alley has been gone, in practical terms, for years.
They also granted a conditional use permit at 200 Main St. and amended the development site plan for the new gasoline station (fuel sales) bordering Lemos and Main streets, including a car wash and convenience store.
No one from H-E-B spoke at this meeting; and Drew Paxton of Development Services answered council’s questions.
Also approved was annexation of about 33 acres, owned by the city, in the 3200 block of Loop 534, the previously approved site of new single-family homes by Lennar.
On second reading, they annexed approximately 5 acres of land at 5275 Highway 27, the future Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing site, into the city limits, along with an adjacent property at 100 Airport Commerce Parkway E., as an Industrial and Manufacturing Zoning District.
New Assistant City Attorney
Under the Consent Agenda, council authorized appointment of an assistant city attorney, to work with Mike Hayes. One council member called this long overdue and said they’d been trying for a long time to convince Hayes he should add help in his office. Council approved appointing William Tatsch, a Kerrville native with nearly 20 years legal experience.
Building and related codes
Council discussed a lengthy section of new ordinances on first reading, updating “Building and Building Regulations” moving from 2016 to the 2018 version of the city’s use of the “International Building Codes.” These include regulations for residential buildings, electrical code, construction, plumbing, fuel gases, “mechanical” codes, and the International Swimming Pool and Spa Code. Other sections addressed the National Fire Prevention rules.
All 2018 “international codes” were adopted into city regulations, though some council members said it was a lot of reading in a short time between posting this agenda and time to vote Jan. 12.
River utility crossing
A long process to correct the Guadalupe River “Utility Crossing” below the Loop 534 bridge got a step closer to resolution Jan. 12 with council’s vote to accept bids and a construction agreement with SJ&J Construction, LLC, for work priced at $1,033,455.
The city previously got funding assistance from the Texas Water Development Board totaling $1.5 million; after river flooding severely damaged the original “pipe bridge” of a waterline and two reclaimed water lines in October 2018.
This agenda item said the TWDB funding was “to receive reimbursement for costs to remove the damaged utility lines and support bridge, in addition to the planning, acquisition and design for the replacement of the utility lines in an alternative and more secure location;” but didn’t say where that location might be. Kimley-Horn & Associates are guiding feasibility and design, city staff said.
Resolutions to state legislature
Council considered two resolutions; and unanimously opposed the section on an air quality permit that would have authorized the construction and operation of a permanent rock and concrete crusher (quarry) at a site south of Al Mooney Road and State Highway 27.
The proposed quarry and “crushing” operation would border the Guadalupe River and the existing Fox Tank and James Avery manufacturing facilities and the new KMM site.
The resolution expressed concerns of public health, safety and welfare, and urged “thorough review of said application.”
The other resolution was in support of the city administration’s “2021 State Legislative priorities” now that the 87th session of the Texas Legislature has convened.
The effort to protect the city’s interests on varied matters has been communicated to State Rep. Andrew Murr and others.
The list includes seven specific items:
• Preserving “home rule authority;”
• Maintaining a predictable level of revenues from all sources and opposing state mandates that would interfere with that;
• Increasing uses for revenue gained from the hotel occupancy tax to include city parks and facilities;
• Opposing legislation that removes authority and choice from citizens, including eroding municipal authority over city public rights-of-way usage;
• Supporting a state-level review of rock mining operations within the city and in its ETJ;
• Supporting funding and programs to increase services to those suffering from or impacted by mental health issues;
• And supporting a change in state law to allow the city to sell unusable city property dedicated for park purposes, including tracts of less than 1 acre.
