Join the Hill Country Preppers on Thursday, July 20, for a presentation on rainwater catchment systems and the beginning of their 12th year of Emergency Preparedness education.
With the ongoing drought, increasing population and energy delivery problems on the horizon, rain catchment is one of the best ways to ensure that you always have enough water. The average residential roof can capture up to 600 gallons of water from just 1/4 inch of rain.
