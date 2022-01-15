The maintenance at the Dog Park located at Lehmann-Monroe Park, 200 Park Lane, has been completed and the park is now open to the public. Thank you for your patience during the time the park was closed.
In addition, ballfields 2 and 3 at Singing Wind Park, 2112 Singing Wind Dr., will remain open as a temporary dog park until further notice. Please note that all dog park rules will apply to the temporary park.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
