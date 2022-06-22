The struggles of a difficult school year were highlighted at the regular Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting Monday night, as end of the year reports detailed continued staffing issues, extremely high student absentee numbers and concerns over campus safety.
School safety
While the topic of school and campus safety was discussed numerous times over the course of the meeting, it began with comments brought by two citizens.
Citizens Adriana Escalera and Joe Morris spoke during the open forum portion of the agenda.
Escalera thanked KISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust for sending out a school safety survey to parents. He urged the board to continue to involve parents in decision-making regarding improvements to campus security district-wide, and to report back to the community any improvements decided on.
“We want to feel safe and know that our kids are secure,” Escalera said.
She said in filling out the KISD survey, she recommends increasing the number of school counselors.
“We can’t always mitigate every external threat, but internally we can help any troubled student in need,” Escalera said.
Foust explained that he and his staff will be working diligently through the summer to create a plan for improved security on KISD campuses, saying he met with a parent last week and his conversation with that parent spurred him to create the survey that is now available on the KISD website at www.kerrvilleisd.net.
“That parent I met with last week asked me if I had asked the teachers or the community about their thoughts on school safety, and inspired the survey that went out today,” Foust said. “In that survey, there’s a list of activities that we are considering. We know that when we start school in the fall thereare going to be things that are going to be different, not that it was bad, but we can always make improvements.”
Foust said he sent the survey via e-mail and posted it online and on social media at 3 p.m. and by 6 p.m. had received more than 60 responses from the community and 40 responses from KISD staff.
Morris, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, provided observations as both a police officer and a parent of KISD students.
“I’m not here as a trooper. I’m here as a parent. I have two children that are enrolled in KISD and I have unique viewpoint of having some insight into certain things regarding school safety,” Morris said.
Morris said he habitually makes several visits to different campuses each week in Kerrville, Ingram and Center Point to assess safety issues.
Morris said he suggests school resource officers be on each campus within the district, rather than solely at the middle and high schools.
“I think that would have been a huge thing to have in recent events and I would have some concerns about shared campuses for a resource officer,” Morris said. “We’ve all traveled across Kerrville, and it could take a little bit of time to make it across town even if you have lights and sirens.”
He said he also noticed on the KISD school safety survey that the list of possible improvements to security included adding fencing, and wanted to know what type of fencing KISD would be proposing.
“I went to Uvalde, in case anyone is wondering, and they have your typical chain link fence around that campus (Robb Elementary School) and it took all of a split second for the shooter to make it over that fence,” Morris said.
He discussed locking mechanisms on classroom doors, and offered his services to advise Foust and trustees for future improvements.
Reading, math assessment
Heather Engstrom, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, provided an overview of the 2021-22 school-year reading and math assessments among students of all grades, saying the report is preliminary and she is awaiting results of the state’s STARR tests.
The good news, she said, is that students in kindergarten through fifth grade are performing better than the state average in math, with 62 percent on track to meet grade level expectations, as opposed to 50 percent statewide.
Similar results were reported in reading assessments as well, throughout the district.
However, after COVID-19 forced virtual learning and absences, students were left needing assistance to catch up to grade level, and plans were put in place to help those students.
The report given Monday night by Engstrom was a snapshot of the year, with testing given at three points during the school year, beginning in the fall.
Engstrom reported progress in some areas of the comparison from the beginning of the school year to the end, however, it was not significant, and in many cases no progress at all was made.
One of the most important factors, Foust said was the COVID-19 disruption in the school year, citing 25 percent of all KISD students were reportedly absent at least 18 days.
More information will be reported when all testing scores are provided to the district, Engstrom said.
Breakfast, lunch price increase
Jarrett Jachade, KISD chief financial officer, told trustees that due to rising cost in food prices, and to remain in compliance with United States Department of Agriculture grant requirements, prices of meals on campus would have to be raised.
The overall cost increase will be 25 cents per breakfast and lunch at each campus, with elementary breakfasts on elementary campuses costing $1.75 and lunches increasing to $2.75 for the 2022-23 school year. On secondary campuses, meal costs will be $1.75 for breakfast and $3 for lunches, Jachade said.
“The last time we increased our meal price was in in 2019, because of the increased cost of food and the federal reimbursement rate had gone up,” Jachade said.
In other words, Jachade explained, campus meals may not be charged less than the reimbursement rate under the grant.
In addition, he said, for the past two years, due to COVID-19 challenges and requirements, KISD has hosted a Summer Meal Program, which provided meals for every child in the district free of charge, with funds provided by the federal government.
“The waiver was not extended by the federal government, There is talk of that still being an option, but I have not heard anything yet,” Jachade said. “If it is, we will apply for it.”
KISD personnel
Foust detailed a list of 10 KISD retirees and proposed the hiring of 11 individuals for the next school year, which trustees unanimously approved.
He said that while KISD remains lower than the state average, the district saw a 14 to 15 percent turnover rate in this school year.
“I will just say that we are not immune to what the people across the state are facing,” Foust said. “In comparison, we had 15 retirements last year and about half of those were teachers. This year, we had double that, we had 31 retirements and about half of those where teachers. It’s a sign of the times.”
He said he has spoken with superintendents in other districts that report a 20-percent turnover.
Not only are KISD and most districts experiencing a higher than normal retirement rate among teachers and staff, finding replacements has been difficult.
“This is going to be a tough summer for hiring,” Foust said. “We have quite a few teaching vacancies open and not a lot of applicants.”
He encouraged those present to get the word out that KISD is hiring teachers.
TASB leadership
Trustees and administrators attended a recent two-day Texas Association of School Boards Leadership Institute conference and shared their experiences at Monday night’s board meeting.
Each KISD board member attended varying breakout sessions with topics ranging from school safety, to communications, community involvement and student mental health.
Foust said one of the most enlightening experiences he had was visiting with other Texas school district leaders, who revealed they are each struggling with the same challenges that include student attendance and district-wide staffing.
Consent agenda
With one unanimous vote, trustees approved three items under the consent agenda. They were:
• Minutes of the regular May 23 KISD Board meeting;
• Annual review of the district’s investment policy and investment strategy, and;
• Upcoming events report.
Other business
• Purchases of $165,761.19 were approved by a 5-0 vote for multiple items ranging from bus and dump trailer repairs, band instruments for Tivy High School, support staffing and special science programs.
• An expenditure of an additional $200,000 was approved to purchase technology devices and equipment for all campuses, in an effort to have technology devices available for every student next school year.
• The board approved a $1,000 retainer be paid to extend KISD’s relationship with Walsh, Gallegos, Trevino Kyle & Robinson, P.C., an Austin law firm specializing in special education and other areas related to public education.
Foust said the retainer gives the district access to discounted personnel and safety trainings.
