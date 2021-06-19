While Kerr County residents have been breathing a tentative sigh of relief since local COVID-19 case counts have gone down, citizens are reminded that decreased cases is not the same thing as the pandemic-causing virus being gone.
“As of today, June 9, we have 23 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the county,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “That is an improvement, but I’d sure like us to see that number at zero. COVID-19 cases here are down, not gone. I encourage everyone to continue to practice safety precautions – those safety methods and the vaccinations are what have gotten us to this point and, so, it stands to reason that they will carry us the rest of the way.”
Thomas further issued a mid-week local COVID-19 status report, using figures he has aggregated from sources that include the Peterson Regional Medical Center and the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8. They are as follows:
Kerr County, Texas – COVID-19 Update, June 9, 2021:
• 23 active cases of COVID-19 virus confirmed among local citizens in the county;
• 4,448 recoveries of Kerr County residents once confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus, but who have since “timed out” beyond the short-term complications of the illness;
• 89 fatalities – The total number of permanent Kerr County residents who have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020. (One death has been added since the end of May 2021);
• Five hospitalizations – The number of patients currently in Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville receiving treatment for active COVID-19 infection.
COVID-19 vaccine data
• 130 vaccines distributed June 1-2 during the 2nd-dose, mass vaccination clinic hosted by the Texas Military Department, whose personnel administered the second shot of the Moderna vaccine in Kerr County.
• 20,100 total vaccinations allocated – This number represents the total number of vaccines that have been issued to date to all of the providers in Kerr County
• 34,277 vaccines received – This is the total number of vaccines administered to Kerr County residents, no matter where they received their inoculations. (Vaccinations are officially recorded based on a person’s permanent county of residence.) This number includes all the people “fully vaccinated” whether that means receiving the one-dose vaccine or either of the two-dose vaccines.
• 19,417 people receiving first dose – This number represents the number of people who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
• 16,425 people fully vaccinated – This is the number of people in the county who have received their full COVID-19 vaccine, whether that was the 1-dose Janssen vaccine or the 2-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
