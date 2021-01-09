The City of Kerrville Public Works Department informed residents that Republic Services will continue to pick up Christmas trees with the regularly scheduled January brush/yard waste collection. The trees need to be completely free of all lights, ornaments, hangers, icicles, and any other decorations.
The remaining monthly brush/ yard waste collection schedule for January, which is based on your trash pickup day, is as follows:
• Monday and Tuesday trash collection – Have brush/yard waste out by 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11.
• Wednesday and Thursday trash collection – Have brush/yard waste out by 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18.
For any questions, please contact Republic Services at (830) 522-3062, or the City of Kerrville Public Works Department at (830) 258-1221.
