Finally, after a two-year hiatus due to that pandemic that we will not name, the Hill Country CattleWomen are hosting their annual fundraiser and dance in Fredericksburg.
“The Stars Shine Bright Deep in the Heart of Texas” is the theme of the 2022 Roundup which will take place at the Texas Rangers Heritage Center on April 30 from 5-10 p.m. This location provides a beautiful open pavilion that affords an outside environment for a healthy and safe gathering.
The Annual Roundup event is HCCW’s primary fundraiser for scholarship monies and beef education funds.
Last year HCCW awarded $11,600 in scholarships to seven university students from their Hill Country region.
Beef education funds help support Ag Days attended by fourth-graders at their elementary schools in the 15-county region, beef rewards to area recipients, and the Women’s Ranch Seminar held in June in Fredricksburg.
Backwoods BBQ will be serving a smoked prime rib dinner and the Weldon Henson Band will play for enjoyment and dancing pleasure.
Guitarist Tim Honsalek from Comfort will entertain the crowd during the meet-and-greet.
Guests will have an opportunity to bid on a wide array of silent auction items many of which have been donated from community merchants in the Hill Country area.
A live auction event will take place immediately following dinner. Items on the live auction will include an African hunt, a Mouflon hunt from the Shirley Ranch in Johnson City, a Quail hunt in Llano, rifles, shotguns and an awesome custom-made jewelry piece of your livestock brand, created by our very own talented member and artist, Kay Knight.
Tickets for the Spring Roundup can be purchased by going to www.hillcountrycattlewomen.com and click on Spring roundup or contact dvant@live.com.
Tickets for event are $80 and cover the steak dinner and entertainment. Reserved tables for 10 can be purchased for $800 and a Premier table for 10 is $1,350. Monies raised by this event go towards scholarships for Hill Country college students and beef education including Ag days in the 15-county Hill Country CattleWomen chapter.
