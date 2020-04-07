Texas Hill Country Bank to open F’burg branch

Texas Hill Country Bank, chartered in 2009 in Bandera, Texas, announced that will open a new branch location in Fredericksburg, Texas in April 2020.
The new branch will be located at 1318 S. Hwy. 16 and will initially staff three employees who will handle all banking services and products, including home mortgages, personal checking and savings accounts, personal loans, commercial checking and lending services, savings and certificates of deposit, and more.
“As the fastest-growing bank in the Texas Hill Country, with $169,996,296 in total assets as of December 31, 2019, Texas Hill Country Bank is positioned well to continue to expand our offerings further into the Texas Hill Country,” said President and CEO Roy Thompson. “With the continued significant growth of the Fredericksburg area, we are excited to be a part of this vibrant and thriving community. The new branch will be our fourth, and our location positions us to be able to serve both our personal and commercial customers well.”
“The Fredericksburg location will be overseen by Dow Floyd, Senior Vice President, who hails from Fredericksburg and is a graduate of Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business. Dow brings a solid career in banking and financial services to our team, and we look forward to his leadership at our new branch location,” Thompson said.
About Texas Hill Country Bank
Texas Hill Country Bank is the 274th largest bank in the state of Texas. It is also the 3,308th largest bank in the nation. Texas Hill Country Bank was established in 2009 and as of September of 2019, had grown to 33 employees at three locations. Texas Hill Country Bank's CD rates are 96% higher than the national average, and it boasts an A+ health rating. For more information about Texas Hill Country Bank, visit them online.
