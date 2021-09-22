Join Peterson Health for the first “Annual Stroke Awareness Fair” to be held during their annual “Rehab Week.”
This event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 3 to 6 p.m.; with the keynote presentation to be made 3 to 3:30 p.m.
They will be providing community education and support on stroke prevention, treatment and recovery.
Peterson Health holds multiple accreditations in the Emergency Department and Acute Rehab Unit that makes them vital to stroke prevention and recovery care.
Keynote speaker will be Dr. Mirelle Foster, medical director, Acute Rehab Unit, speaking on “Stroke Awareness and Prevention.”
This fair is free and open to the community. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.
At this fair, learn from the hospital’s community partners about healthy diet and nutrition; being prepared for a stroke emergency; art as a therapy; professional fly fishing; Center for Fitness; and Be Adaptive (Adaptive Outdoor Sports); and Dietert Center and its Meals on Wheels.
Others will be the Center for Prosthetics and Orthotics; Bioness Integrated Therapy Systems; Equine therapy; pet therapy visitation; and Stroke Support and Peer Mentoring.
This event will be held at Peterson Hospice and Home Care at 250 Cully Dr. in Kerrville.
Door prizes and refreshments will be provided.
To learn more, call (830) 258-7442, extension 9.
