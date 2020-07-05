In a joint community update held on June 24, the City of Kerrville and Peterson Health discussed the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, announced temporary changes in hospital visiting protocols, and encouraged community members to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
“Things are changing and we’re seeing a spike of COVID-19 and we wanted to talk with you about that,” said Mayor Bill Blackburn, introducing Peterson Health CEO Cory Edmondson.
Edmondson said that Kerrville is now at 59 positive cases, with 38 of these confirmed in the last week – effectively tripling the number of cases since June 15.
“Of the tests that we’ve had in the last 9 days, we’ve seen about an 11 percent positivity rate, whereas before we were seeing a roughly 1 percent positivity rate,” Edmondson said. “That’s significant and it’s a big jump for our community.”
He added that his intention was to be informative, not alarming.
“You can draw your own conclusion with the facts,” he said.
COVID-19 screenings continue to be conducted at the Urgent Care Center at 1740 Junction Highway, he said.
“We are open during the weekdays and we extended hours over the weekend,” Edmondson added.
In response to the growing number of Kerrville cases, Edmondson said that Peterson Regional Medical Center has put into place two new safety protocols.
First, PRMC has implemented a strict no-visitors policy.
“There are (a few) exceptions,” Edmondson said. “End-of-life situations, if someone’s having a baby, if (the patient) is a child … (or requires) a true caregiver, they can come in. But you can’t just visit someone in the hospital. It’s for the protection of everybody in the community, and for us as a hospital and the health system.”
Next, PRMC is requiring masks of employees and every individual in the hospital, whereas masking was previously optional, Edmondson said.
“We think that’s a prudent thing to do as a health institution,” he said, turning the floor over to Peterson Health Chief Medical Officer Mack Blanton.
Blanton also emphasized the importance of wearing masks in public places.
“Although it’s not perfect in preventing spread, it is very effective,” he said, noting that asymptomatic individuals can spread the virus through coughing, sneezing, speaking or singing, with respiratory droplet particles. A person in close proximity may breathe in these droplet particles and become infected.
If the infected person wears a mask, it decreases the volumes of droplets they put out in the atmosphere. And if the person proximate to the infected person also wears a mask, the volume of the deposits that they could inhale is smaller.
Social distancing is important, as are good hand-washing practices, Blanton said.
“(But) if everybody wore a mask, the transmission of the virus would be markedly decreased,” Blanton said. “Wearing a mask in public places can definitely flatten the curve of transmission … and I highly recommend it.”
Pam Burton, an infection prevention R.N. for Peterson Health, spoke briefly on the importance of wearing a mask correctly. Comparing it to miniblinds, which are at times rolled up and at times rolled down, she said that when wearing a basic surgical mask, wearers need to ensure that the slats in the mask are pointing down.
Blackburn noted that he wears a mask when out in public and hopes other Kerrville residents do the same.
He added that Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared that mayors and county judges can mandate businesses to require employees to wear a mask, which is currently happening in San Antonio – with licenses taken away from noncompliant businesses.
Blackburn did not specify whether he would consider such a mandate for Kerrville businesses, but strongly urged businesses to require their employees to wear masks – and to encourage customers to wear masks.
“If you go into a business and the employees do not have masks, you know that’s not the place for you,” said Blackburn.
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly echoed the important of masking in public spaces.
“I … stand behind the Mayor, to aggressively and strongly recommend that we wear masks while out in public,” he said.
After all, Kerrville’s businesses are on Governor Abbott’s radar, he said.
“We want to handle this voluntarily and take care of it ourselves, rather than have the Governor have to come in and shut us down,” Kelly said. He suggested Kerrville locals be cautious and mindful of social distancing practices when planning festivities for July 4.
“I think we’ve seen with numbers in the last couple weeks how fast this thing can get out of control if we don’t knock it down now,” Kelly said. “And if it does get out of control, we’re going to have to shut down again, and we don’t want to do that. So I’m asking everybody to do the right thing.”
He said that he wears a mask because his wife asked him to.
“If you really care about people, you ought to think about wearing that mask to protect the people you care about,” Kelly added.
Blackburn closed the meeting by noting that testing would occur at the Doyle School Community Center, located at 110 W. Barnett Street, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 30, free of cost.
