A small portion of the River Trail directly behind the Riverside Healthcare subdivision located at 1555 Bandera Hwy. will be partially closed beginning Monday, July 24, to facilitate the installation of an earthen drainage channel and a concrete box for the storm water drainage from the Riverside Healthcare project.
The closure is expected to last one week.
