Per Governor Abbott’s current Executive Order announced yesterday, March 31, the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau office will be closed.
The staff will continue to work from home until May 1, but will continue to monitor the ongoing situation.
All staff will be reachable by email, or a voice message can be left by calling their office at 792-3535, which will be checked remotely throughout the day.
For more information regarding the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau, contact Leslie Jones, communications coordinator at 792-3535.
