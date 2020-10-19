HCTC, headquartered in Ingram, Texas, announced today that once again HCTC was recognized by the FCC for their efforts to serve its residents during the pandemic.
“Recently, FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks created the Digital Opportunity Equity Recognition Program to acknowledge the efforts of individuals and corporations to ‘close the digital divide in communities without access to affordable, reliable broadband,’” said Craig Cook, chief executive officer of HCTC. “In mid-September, the FCC announced the honorees of the inaugural DOER Program and HCTC was one of only 22 individuals, organizations and corporations nationwide to be recognized for its efforts,” said Cook.
Of the total 22 awardees, only 11 were service providers like HCTC, and HCTC was the only Texas company to be recognized.
“We are honored to accept the recognition that each and every one of our employees helped us earn,” said Cook. “Through the DOER program award, we’ve been recognized as a leader in our industry by going above and beyond to expand the availability of essential and affordable broadband services to those in need right here in the heart of Texas,” said Cook. “It is a privilege to be given this award and for us to continue to provide reliable Internet access to the communities we serve.”
About HCTC
HCTC was established in February of 1951 as a telephone cooperative dedicated to serving the telecommunications needs of residents in rural central Texas. Through the years, HCTC has evolved as the preferred provider for fiber internet, telephone, data storage, and business technology solutions for both residential and business customers. HCTC currently serves over 13,000 customers across 15 counties, spanning nearly 3,000 square miles.
