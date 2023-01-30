Since early 2018, the Kerrville Police Department and the Kerrville Fire Department, along with, Schreiner University, several Kerrville business owners and Kerrville citizens, helped organize and sponsor the annual Guns & Hoses Flag Football Games. The 2023 game will be held on April 27, 2018. 

The annual game proceeds benefit a local non-profit organization.  The game has been set for May 12 at Antler Stadium, gates open at 5:30 p.m. for pre-game activities and kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

