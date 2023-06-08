Governor Greg Abbott touted the many achievements from the 88th regular legislative session and highlighted his plan to complete unfinished business in subsequent special sessions during a fireside chat at the Texas Public Policy Foundation in Austin.

"In Texas, we don't do things half-heartedly," Abbott said. "We go big, and we make sure we accomplish our big vision—that includes delivering the largest property tax cut in the history of our state and expanding education freedom for all Texans. Texans want to own their property, not rent it from the government. Under my property tax plan, we will put Texans on the pathway to eliminate property taxes. Texas must also empower every parent in our state to choose the best education pathway for their child, and we will do that under my plan to expand access to Education Savings Accounts. I look forward to working with my partners in the legislature during these special sessions to pass legislation that builds on the momentum of freedom and prosperity embedded in the promise of Texas."

