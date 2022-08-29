Bandera Electric Cooperative recently donated $16,000 to 32 local organizations. The donations were distributed to community service-based organizations and were dispersed throughout the BEC service area. Public libraries, volunteer fire departments, emergency medical services, and museums are among the recipients. All establishments offer services that benefit BEC members and their communities.

Cooperatives worldwide operate in accordance with the same core principles and values adopted by the International Cooperative Alliance. BEC’s charitable contributions align with Concern for Community, one of seven cooperative principles.

