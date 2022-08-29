Bandera Electric Cooperative recently donated $16,000 to 32 local organizations. The donations were distributed to community service-based organizations and were dispersed throughout the BEC service area. Public libraries, volunteer fire departments, emergency medical services, and museums are among the recipients. All establishments offer services that benefit BEC members and their communities.
Cooperatives worldwide operate in accordance with the same core principles and values adopted by the International Cooperative Alliance. BEC’s charitable contributions align with Concern for Community, one of seven cooperative principles.
“BEC contributes to numerous organizations that rely on donations to effectively serve the community,” says Lauren Salazar, manager of marketing, communications and public relations. "This annual mid-year donation has become a reliable tradition for many nonprofits and community service-focused organizations,” added Salazar.
“Our library uses the money to bring special guests to work with children,” says Alison Harbour, Medina Community Library director. “We feel like these experiences are not only enjoyable for our children but are true learning experiences. These events help the littles with early literacy. They also help the (older children) by letting them experience new things.”
BEC supports the communities it serves through donations, sponsorships, youth programs, scholarships, and grants for local nonprofits and activities throughout the year. Local organizations that follow the Charitable Giving Guidelines outlined by BEC can apply for support at BanderaElectric.com/Giving.
