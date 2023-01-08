Applications are now open for the Kerrville Public Utility Board’s 2023 scholarships.

For 10 years now, KPUB has awarded scholarships to deserving seniors in their service area to help make their college dreams a reality. KPUB announced a new scholarship offering that’s been added this year for the community that’s exclusively for trade or technical school students.

